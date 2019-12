Latest news

WHO launches global push to plug worldwide shortage of nursing staff World Health Assembly has designated 2020 Year of the Nurse and Midwife

Take responsibility for rise in gambling addiction, NHS tells industry National mental health director wants sector to stump up share of profits to help those facing addiction

NHS chief and former CMO among those in health given new year honours Simon Stevens knighted and Sally Davies becomes a Dame of the Grand Cross of the Order of Bath

One in four people with Parkinson’s initially misdiagnosed, poll suggests And nearly half of respondents given unnecessary treatment; women more likely than men to be wrongly diagnosed