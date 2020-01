Latest news

Third of UK doctors showing signs of burnout GPs and emergency doctors most at risk

Early cancer diagnosis may be missed due to staff shortages 1,100 patients could miss out on early diagnosis per year, charity warns

Researchers to get fast-track visas post-Brexit Unlimited visa offer to the 'brightest and best' minds

Car smoking ban cuts child exposure to cigarette smoke 2015 law has led to 72% fall in teenagers tobacco smoke exposure