Latest news

Doctors opting out of traditional career paths amid intense workload pressures Career choices in favour of better work-life balance have become the norm, and may signal ‘new reality’ for the NHS in workforce planning, GMC report finds

Prioritise money for health and social care, new government urged NHS Confederation writes to the prime minister, setting out key challenges and asking how he intends to meet them

Significant safety issues for children on long-term ventilation at home, say researchers In nearly half of officially reported incidents in England and Wales, child came to harm, analysis shows

Too few neonatal nurses to provide safe, high quality care, warns report Less than two out of three shifts staffed to levels recommended in national guidelines, audit shows