 l

The content of this website is intended for healthcare professionals only

Latest news

Doctors opting out of traditional career paths amid intense workload pressures

Career choices in favour of better work-life balance have become the norm, and may signal ‘new reality’ for the NHS in workforce planning, GMC report finds

Prioritise money for health and social care, new government urged

NHS Confederation writes to the prime minister, setting out key challenges and asking how he intends to meet them

Significant safety issues for children on long-term ventilation at home, say researchers

In nearly half of officially reported incidents in England and Wales, child came to harm, analysis shows

Too few neonatal nurses to provide safe, high quality care, warns report

Less than two out of three shifts staffed to levels recommended in national guidelines, audit shows

Health staff say temporary work enhances work-life balance

But they are reluctant to lose the security of pensions and sick pay that permanent jobs offer

Sign in

 
 
Forgotten your password?
Not already a member?
You must be registered to view this page
Registered in England and Wales. Reg No. 2530185. c/o Wilmington plc, 5th Floor, 10 Whitechapel High Street, London E1 8QS. Reg No. 30158470