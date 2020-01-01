Latest news

Significant increase in BME representation at senior levels of the NHS in England Number of very senior managers from BME backgrounds increases by 30% in two years

MHRA launches social media campaign to improve use of Yellow Card scheme The week-long campaign urges patients and health professionals of the importance of reporting side effects and interactions of medicines

Domestic abuse survivors have high ongoing mortality risk Mortality from all causes 44% higher in female domestic abuse survivors, study finds

Think multidisciplinary team working for high-quality care, GPs urged GPs in Wales are being urged to transform care by forging partnerships with other primary care professionals for the benefit of patients