Latest news

NHS Providers demand ‘biggest building programme since Beatles’ Investments far less than what’s needed for mental health, community and ambulance services, and acute hospital sector

Liquid biopsy is effective predictor of melanoma relapse Assessment of circulating tumour cells at first clinic visit could help identify patients who need most aggressive therapy

Doctors unite with campaigners in calling for smokefree 2030 Government must force tobacco manufacturers to fund measures to make England smokefree by 2030

Daily vaping linked to more recently quitting cigarettes Daily vapers in Europe are more likely than non-vapers to have quit smoking cigarettes recently