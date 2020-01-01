Partnership model is in best interests of local populations and provides excellent value for NHS money, insist GPs
Total for UK now over 4.8 million including undiagnosed cases – predicted to reach 5.3 million by 2025, warns Diabetes UK
Current regulatory process for awarding CE mark for algorithm-based apps does not adequately protect public
Patients and caregivers both had better outcomes when palliative care was integrated into their care
Higher levels raised women’s type 2 diabetes risk but cut men’s risk; and raised risk of some cancers in women and men