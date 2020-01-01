Latest news

General practice jewel in NHS crown – but needs fundamental change Partnership model is in best interests of local populations and provides excellent value for NHS money, insist GPs

Wales has the UK’s highest prevalence of diabetes Total for UK now over 4.8 million including undiagnosed cases – predicted to reach 5.3 million by 2025, warns Diabetes UK

Phone apps unreliable for detecting all cases of skin cancer Current regulatory process for awarding CE mark for algorithm-based apps does not adequately protect public

Palliative care could benefit people with Parkinson’s Patients and caregivers both had better outcomes when palliative care was integrated into their care