Huge 35% gender pay gap in general practice Fifth-largest pay gap of any profession in UK – women GPs earn £40,000 a year less than men, on average

SAS and LE doctors face unfairness, rudeness and humiliation One in six respondents had faced threatening or insulting comments or behaviour, some of it based on race

A&E departments had worst month on record in December NHS has neither resources, staff, nor capacity to cope with rocketing demand as patients wait in cramped corridors

Challenge myth that personality disorder is untreatable Psychiatrists say myth means people with personality disorders are denied specialist care, which can be fatal