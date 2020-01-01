Fifth-largest pay gap of any profession in UK – women GPs earn £40,000 a year less than men, on average
One in six respondents had faced threatening or insulting comments or behaviour, some of it based on race
NHS has neither resources, staff, nor capacity to cope with rocketing demand as patients wait in cramped corridors
Psychiatrists say myth means people with personality disorders are denied specialist care, which can be fatal
Air pollution single greatest environmental threat to public health in the UK, especially for children and deprived communities