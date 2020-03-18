GMC defers GP revalidation to combat Covid-19

It says the move will free up vital time for GPs on the frontline

Mark Gould Thursday, 19 March 2020

The General Medical Council (GMC) has announced that it will defer revalidation for all GPs so that they can direct their attention on combatting Covid-19.



“We’re doing everything in our power to support doctors and employers on the frontline, where patients need them most.



“To free up vital time, revalidation dates between 17 March and the end of September will be deferred a year. We hope this will help ease the burden on doctors already working so hard to deliver the best possible care,” said GMC chief executive Charlie Massey.



It follows the announcement on Monday that the Care Quality Commission has suspended its routine inspections of general practices with immediate effect during the Covid-19 pandemic.



Latest figures show that some 53,595 people in the UK have been tested for the virus with 2,626 positives. A total of 104 people have died with the virus. The youngest, Craig Ruston, 40, who had motor neurone disease, was named yesterday.



Meanwhile the government has announced further details of contingency plans including placing 10,000 military personnel at higher readiness and placing reserves on standby to support hospitals and other public services as part of a “COVID Support Force”.



So far, the military have assisted with repatriation flights from China and Japan. They are also providing specialist military planners to Local Resilience Forums who are providing support to public services, local authorities and emergency services in preparing their response to Covid-19.



Today, the Ministry of Defence announced further preparation ready to support public services if required:

Up to 10,000 personnel will be placed at a higher readiness, so they are able to assist with supporting public services. This is on top of the 10,000 already held at higher readiness.

150 military personnel will be trained to drive oxygen tankers in order to support the NHS if required. They will begin training on Monday.

Measures have been taken to enable the call out of Reservists, should they be required to join the response effort

Scientists from the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory are supporting Public Health England’s effort to understand the virus and tackle the spread.

The government has also issued guidance to help schools and local authorities to continue providing free school meals to eligible pupils where the school has closed temporarily or the pupil has to stay at home because they or wider family members are displaying coronavirus-related symptoms.



Defence secretary Ben Wallace said: “There are well-rehearsed mechanisms in place for the military to provide support to civil authorities in times of need. Most recently the military has been called on to support the government’s response to flooding.



“Defence is fully engaged with other government departments, the devolved administrations and local authorities to establish how best it can support over the coming weeks and months.”