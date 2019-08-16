One in four people with Parkinson’s initially misdiagnosed, poll suggests

And nearly half of respondents given unnecessary treatment; women more likely than men to be wrongly diagnosed

Caroline White Monday, 30 December 2019

More than one in four people with Parkinson’s disease are initially misdiagnosed, the results of a poll, carried out by charity Parkinson’s UK, suggest.



The poll of more than 2000 people found 26% were first told they had something else, while around one in five (21%) saw their GP three or more times before being referred to a specialist.



Of those who were wrongly diagnosed, nearly half (48%) were given unnecessary treatment for their non-existent condition.



More than a third (36%) were given medication, 6% underwent surgery or procedures, and a further 6% were given both medication and had operations or procedures.



Of those who were needlessly treated, one in three (34%) said their health had worsened as a result.



The poll also found that women were more likely to be misdiagnosed than men, and diagnostic errors were most common in people aged 51 to 60.



Signs of Parkinson's can include handwriting getting smaller; tremor, especially in fingers, hands or feet; uncontrollable movements during sleep; limb stiffness or slow movement and changes to voice or posture.



Katie Goates, communications and engagement manager at Parkinson’s UK, said: “Parkinson’s is an incredibly complex condition with more than 40 symptoms, and it affects everyone differently.



“One of the biggest challenges for Parkinson’s research is that there is no definitive test for Parkinson’s, and as a result we’ve heard of people being misdiagnosed with anything from a frozen shoulder or anxiety to a stroke.”



She added: “Our survey has shown that because of this, people are being left in limbo and seeing their health deteriorate, which is unacceptable.



“We are investing in vital research to find a much-needed diagnostic test, but we also recognise the key role that health professionals have in helping people with Parkinson’s get the right diagnosis and treatment as soon as possible.”