Vulnerable children treated like ‘parcels’

Children’s commissioner says care system is in need of a drastic overhaul

Mark Gould Tuesday, 24 December 2019

Thousands of children in the care system are living many miles away from family and friends, putting them at greater risk of going missing, according to a new report by the children’s commissioner for England.



Pass the parcel: children posted around the care system, shows that as of March last year, four in 10 children in care in England were living out of area, with over 11,000 children living more than 20 miles from home. There were over 2,000 children living 100 miles away from their home and almost a thousand children living over 150 miles away from the area they would call home.



The report also shows that children who are moved are more likely to be living in a children’s home or residential care, therefore missing out on a fostering place and the family structure that can bring. Those living out of area are also more likely to be moved around, increasing instability in their lives and making it harder to do well at school or settle. Often it is these children who are most open to exploitation.



It also reveals there has been a 13% rise in the number of children in care living out of area over the last four years, meaning an increasing number of the most vulnerable children in England are living in places disconnected from their support networks of family and friends. Often these moves are being made without advance warning or preparation. The children most likely to live out of area are aged 13 or over.



The report shows that particular areas take on disproportionate numbers of children from other areas. For example, for every one child Kent and Lincolnshire placed out of their area in 2017/18 they have four children placed in their area by other local authorities. The three London boroughs that send most children out of their areas are Westminster, Hammersmith and Fulham and Tower Hamlets.



The report makes clear that there are some occasions when children need to be moved, particularly when they are at risk from local gangs, criminal exploitation or violence. But often the report reveals that it is simply because there is nowhere suitable for them locally.



Numbers of older children going into care have risen year on year, leaving councils without enough places for them to live, and many of these children end up going to live in children’s homes run by private companies in cheaper areas.



One child living out of area described feeling like a “parcel” being passed around, while others are moved so far from the place they know that they said they don’t even know where they are on a map.



While some of the children talked about the advantages of being placed away from home, felt they were getting the right help and shared positive stories about their lives in care, other children said they feel they have little or no say over decisions made about them.



Ms Longfield, children’s commissioner for England, wants the government to stand by its manifesto commitment for a wide-ranging, independent review into the children’s social care system and make improving the experiences of children in care a priority.



The review should specifically look at children living out of area. It should explore how greater weight can be given to the long-term emotional needs of children in care, in addition to their immediate safety, and how children can meaningfully contribute to decisions made about them.



The commissioner is also calling for an urgent Department for Education review into the residential care market, and for a capital injection for future commissioning arrangements and more incentives to councils to find local homes for children in care.



Ms Longfield said: “The government has a manifesto commitment to review the children’s care system. They need to launch it in the New Year and it must be wide-ranging, independent and lead to concerted action and improvement. The present system does provide love and support to thousands of children, but there are also many others who are living very vulnerable lives, many miles away from anyone they know. We have to make the state a better parent for these children.”