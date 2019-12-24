Welsh Assembly boosts funds for tackling domestic abuse

It commits an additional £2.4m to deal with sexual violence against women

Caroline White Monday, 30 December 2019

The Welsh Assembly has stepped up efforts to tackle domestic abuse and sexual violence against women with the announcement of an extra £2.4m in funding.



The new funds, formally announced last week by finance minister Rebecca Evans as part of the draft Budget, add to the £5m already assigned by the Welsh government for third sector organisations, local authorities, and projects for services and programmes across Wales.



The draft Budget is split into three: £1.2m for third sector organisations to acquire flexible accommodation for families; £969,000 for organisations to purchase, maintain or upgrade buildings and equipment to support violence against women, domestic abuse and sexual violence services; and £250,000 for five additional projects across Wales.



Statistics show that women are more likely to be affected by domestic abuse and, as they are predominantly the caregivers in their families, they are also more likely to flee with children.



The £1.2m will enable organisations to acquire community-based housing which can better meet the needs of families where a refuge may not be appropriate, or as the next step after a refuge, known as “move-on” accommodation.



The £969,000 funds will assist voluntary and statutory bodies in acquiring buildings or carrying out renovations to improve their support services.



These improvements include enhancing disabled access, providing distinct waiting areas to separate victims and perpetrators, and enabling adaptations to communal refuges to create private “move-on” accommodation.



Organisations will also be able to invest in new equipment, such as buying technology to help support workers better reach victims of violence in rural areas.



The £250,000 includes funding to train staff to support black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) victims, support those affected by mental health and substance misuse problems, reduce waiting lists for counselling, develop approaches to supporting perpetrators, together with raising awareness about domestic abuse and violence among those who work with children and young people.



Deputy minister and chief whip, Jane Hutt, said: “We are determined to tackle the scourge of violence against women, domestic abuse and sexual violence.



“Whilst there is a fundamental need to focus on prevention, it is equally vital that victims and survivors are wholly supported at the same time.“



CEO of Women’s Aid in Rhondda Cynon Taff (RCT), which will provide “move-on” accommodation from April 2020, Charlie Arthur, said: “Women’s Aid RCT have recently purchased a residential property in the Rhondda valleys to provide move on accommodation for families who no longer require the intensive support of a refuge but are not yet ready to move into their own homes.



“We often see families with considerable safeguarding concerns or individuals with poor mental health that need an interim stepping stone to support to successfully move on to independent living through a phased approach.”