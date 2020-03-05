Isoflavone-rich diet linked to lower heart disease risk

Higher intake of isoflavones and tofu associated with moderately lower risk of developing CHD especially for some women

Louise Prime Tuesday, 24 March 2020

People with an elevated risk of developing coronary heart disease (CHD) should evaluate their diets and switch from unhealthy foods, such as red meat, sugary beverages and refined carbohydrates to healthier alternatives such as tofu and other isoflavone-rich, plant-based foods, US researchers have recommended. Their analysis* showed that eating tofu and foods that contain higher amounts of isoflavones was associated with a moderately lower risk of CHD, especially for younger women and postmenopausal women not taking hormones.



The researchers, from Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women’s Hospital, analysed data on health, diet (food frequency questionnaire) and anthropometric and other lifestyle factors from three large prospective cohort studies: for more than 74,000 women in the Nurses’ Health Study (NHS) from 1984-2012; about 94,000 women in the NHSII study from 1991-2013; and more than 42,000 men in the Health Professionals Follow-Up Study from 1986-2012. All participants were free of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and cancer at the studies’ respective baselines.



During 4,826,122 person-years of follow-up, a total of 8,359 cases of heart disease were identified across the three cohorts. The study authors’ adjusted analyses showed that isoflavone intake was significantly inversely associated with CHD (pooled hazard ratio [HR] 0.87, comparing the highest and lowest quintiles). Consumption of tofu, but not soy milk, was inversely associated with the risk of CHD, with pooled HRs of 0.82 and 0.87 respectively, comparing ≥1 serving/week with <1 serving/month. They also found that, in women, the overall favourable association between tofu and CHD risk was driven primarily by a stronger inverse association in younger women before menopause and postmenopausal women without hormone use.



They stressed that their study could not show causality; and even though they had attempted to adjust for the fact that younger, more physically active women also tend to follow healthier plant-based diets that might include more isoflavone-rich foods like tofu, they still urged caution when interpreting their results.



They concluded: “In three US cohorts of men and women, higher intake of isoflavones and tofu was associated with a moderately lower risk of developing CHD. In women, the inverse association of tofu intake was primarily observed in premenopausal women and postmenopausal women who did not use hormones. While these associations warrant replications in other populations, as well as in intervention studies on CVD risk factors, the present study overall implied that tofu and other soy products could be incorporated into overall healthy plant-base diets to facilitate the prevention of CHD.”



They added: “Other human trials and animal studies of isoflavones, tofu and cardiovascular risk markers have also indicated positive effects, so people with an elevated risk of developing heart disease should evaluate their diets. If their diet is packed with unhealthy foods, such as red meat, sugary beverages and refined carbohydrates, they should switch to healthier alternatives. Tofu and other isoflavone-rich, plant-based foods are excellent protein sources and alternatives to animal proteins.”

*Ma L, Liu G, Ding M, et al. Isoflavone intake and the risk of coronary heart disease in US men and women: Results from 3 prospective cohort studies. Circulation, published online 23 Mar 2020. DOI:10.1161/CIRCULATIONAHA.119.041306