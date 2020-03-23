Concerns over COVID-19 testing and PPE supplies

BMA call on prime minister to assure NHS worker safety

Adrian O'Dowd Monday, 23 March 2020

Doctors and other healthcare staff must have access to COVID-19 testing and proper protective equipment as a matter of urgency, according to the British Medical Association (BMA).



The trade union published a letter at the weekend sent to 10 Downing Street in which it urged prime minister Boris Johnson to ensure healthcare workers had the proper protection for caring for patients with COVID-19 as well as being given priority testing.



The BMA said there was mounting evidence that medical professionals were being put at risk when caring for those with, or suspected of having, COVID-19 because there was insufficient equipment available.



The letter calls for urgent clarification on the apparent discrepancy between the level of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) recommended in World Health Organisation (WHO) guidance and that in Public Health England’s infection prevention control guidance.



It also insisted that healthcare workers and their families be treated as a priority for testing to avoid unnecessary self-isolation.



The letter says: “Doctors from across the UK are exposing themselves to great levels of personal risk in their commitment to treat ill patients with COVID-19. They deserve to be supplied with the right equipment to protect them from infection as they carry out their duty of care to the population.



“Unfortunately, we are receiving frequent reports from medical staff working on the frontline that they are not being provided with the correct type or enough PPE. Our doctors need to be sufficiently safeguarded as they battle this pandemic.”



Doctors were already witnessing their colleagues falling ill from the virus, as well as cases where some medical colleagues had died as a result.



“Due to this inadequate provision some doctors have told us it makes them feel ‘expendable’. There is also real concern among medical staff that they are at risk of spreading the disease among their patients, family members, friends and wider communities.”



Despite the government’s repeated reassurances that adequate supplies of PPE were available centrally for the medical profession. This was “not the reality of our doctors in GP practices and hospitals across the UK”.



Dr Chaand Nagpaul, BMA council chair, said: “While we have been advised by government that there are sufficient central stocks of the supply of PPE, the reality is that doctors on the frontline are experiencing shortages and many are extremely anxious over the adequacy of the equipment currently being provided to healthcare professionals.



“At a time when we need our NHS more than ever, staff must be properly protected and should not be exposing themselves to high-risk situations where they could become infected – this could have a potentially devastating impact on our workforce capacity and effectiveness of our already-stretched health service.



“As the letter lays out, we also need to see NHS staff and their household members prioritised in testing. Significant numbers of NHS staff are self-isolating for up to 14 days not knowing whether they have the virus or not, removing them from frontline duties and leaving their colleagues in ever more stretched working environments.”



Health and social care secretary Matt Hancock told BBC News: “We’ve been sending out equipment all through last week and over the weekend making sure that every hospital gets a delivery by the end of the weekend. That is happening as we speak.



“What really matters is that when they do need that equipment we can get it to them and that means distributing it to the hospitals, to the ambulance services, to the GP practices, and the care homes that need it across the country as well as all the other settings.



“We’ve got a huge programme of work making sure that millions of masks, aprons hand gloves, all the other equipment and the hand sanitisers are delivered and at the same time buying all the equipment. It’s all about doing everything we can to keep the frontline NHS staff and social care staff safe while they do their duty for the country.”