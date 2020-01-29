Maternal smoking linked to babies’ fracture risk

But does not seem to have a long-lasting effect on fracture risk later in childhood and early adulthood

Louise Prime Thursday, 30 January 2020

Babies whose mothers smoked during pregnancy were at greater risk of bone fracture during their first year of life than those not exposed to smoking prenatally, research has found. The authors of the study*, supported by the Medical Research Council and published in the BMJ, said the association did not persist further into childhood or into adulthood.

The research team, led from Sweden, pointed out that there is a causal association between maternal smoking during pregnancy and foetal growth restriction – it has consistently been associated with about 150-200g lower birth weight – and research has also shown that foetal skeletal growth seems to be particularly susceptible to the effects of maternal smoking. They investigated the impact of maternal smoking during pregnancy on fractures in offspring during different developmental stages of life, through their national register-based birth cohort study with a sibling comparison design.

They followed 1,680,307 people born in Sweden from 1983-2000 to 377,367 women who smoked (22.5%) and 1,302,940 who did not smoke; and compared the rate of fractures in the two groups, by attained age, up to 32 years old.

The study authors reported that during a median of 21.1 years’ follow up, there were 377,970 fractures overall, and that maternal smoking was associated with a significantly higher rate of fractures in their offspring before one year old (birth year standardised fracture rates in those exposed and unexposed to maternal smoking 1.59 and 1.28 per 1000 person-years, respectively). After they adjusted for potential confounding factors, they calculated a hazard ratio (HR) of 1.27 for maternal smoking vs not smoking, for a fracture in the first year of life. The association was stronger for ≥10 cigarettes/day (HR 1.41) than for 1-9 cigarettes/day (HR 1.20); and it persisted in within-sibship comparisons to control for confounding by measured and unmeasured shared familial factors (HR 1.58) – although with wider confidence intervals.

They added that maternal smoking was not associated with risk of fracture in offspring between the ages of one and five years in any of their models. And although in whole-cohort analyses they found an increased risk of fracture with maternal smoking between five and 32 years among offspring, this was not dose-dependent and was almost nullified by within-sibship analysis.

The researchers concluded: “The results of this study indicate that maternal smoking during pregnancy is associated with an increased risk of fractures before one year of age. Prenatal exposure to cigarette smoke, however, does not seem to have a longer lasting biological influence on risk of fracture later in childhood and up to early adulthood.”

*Brand JS, Hiyoshi A, Cao Y, et al. Maternal smoking during pregnancy and fractures in offspring: national register based sibling comparison study. BMJ 2020; 368: l7057