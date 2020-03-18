COVID-19: ‘Your NHS Needs You’

65,000 former health workers to be target of major recruitment drive

Mark Gould Friday, 20 March 2020

More than 65,000 former doctors and nurses are being targeted in a major recruitment drive to support the fight against coronavirus.



Professor Stephen Powis, the national medical director for the NHS and Ruth May, the chief nursing officer for England, have called on colleagues who have left the NHS in recent years to re-register and help the health service to tackle the “greatest global health threat” in a century.



The Royal College of Physicians is also offering practical support and advice to help academics to return to clinical duties to support patient care.



The General Medical Council (GMC) is contacting doctors who may be granted temporary registration to help deal with the pandemic, outlining the process they would need to follow and informing them of what they should do if they want to opt out.



As part of its planning and preparation, the regulator is now writing to those doctors with a UK address, who are fully qualified and experienced, of good standing, and who have given up their registration or licence to practise within the last three years. In all around 15,000 doctors will be contacted.



The Nursing and Midwifery Council, Health and Care Professions Council, and General Pharmaceutical Council are writing to those who have left their profession in the last three years with up-to-date skills and experience, asking them to return. People vulnerable to coronavirus will not be expected to re-join.



Returners will receive a contract that reflects standard terms and conditions such as working hour protections, pay arrangements, and annual leave entitlement.



Final year medical students and student nurses are also being offered the chance to take temporary, fully-paid roles to boost the NHS frontline even further.



Recent leavers, including retirees, will be surveyed on what type of role they could do, either over the phone on NHS 111 or face to face, and on how much time they can dedicate to dealing with the impact of the pandemic.



Staff will be able to “opt in” to a register to fill a range of clinical and non-clinical roles across the NHS, based on their skills and time away from practice.



Those who join the “NHS army” will be given a full induction and online training to help them to hit the ground running.



The Nursing and Midwifery Council is writing out to more than 50,000 nurses whose registration has lapsed in the last three years.



Professor Powis, said: “Our hardworking NHS staff are working round the clock to get ready for the peak of the pandemic, and today we are calling on former staff to come back and help us.



“It is only right we use every means at our disposal to bolster the frontline in the face of this unprecedented challenge for the NHS.



“By offering to return to the NHS now, these thousands of well-qualified and compassionate people will make more of a difference than ever before – not just to patients, but to colleagues and the wider community.”