Structured Medication Reviews postponed under new COVID-19 guidance

Practices told to move to ‘total triage system’ and prepare for rise in home visits

Mark Gould Friday, 20 March 2020

The introduction of the Structured Medication Review and medicines optimisation service specification will be postponed until October 2020 “in the first instance”, NHS England has said.



The two services fall under the Primary Care Network (PCN) Direct Enhanced Services (DES) and were due to come into effect in the spring. The postponement was announced in the latest primary care coronavirus guidance which looks at how to manage the pandemic.



The guidance also asks practices to move to a “total triage system” - whether by phone or online.



“This does not mean not advising/treating patients for other health issues, where there is clinical need, or unilateral closing of practices doors, rather ensuring that patients are appropriately triaged to the right health professional setting. The upsurge in telephone calls to general practice means that providing a reliable and timely response for patients has already become a vital operational priority,” it says.



Practices should have local agreement with their clinical commissioning group (CCG) as to which premises and teams should be used to manage essential face to face services. They should also advise:

Undertake all care that can be done remotely via appropriate channels, guided by your clinical judgement.

Prepare for the significant increase in home visiting as a result of social distancing, home isolation and the need to discharge all patients who do not need to be in hospital

Prioritise support for particular groups of patients at high risk . Next week the NHS will be writing directly to all patients in this category, and you will receive further advice shortly

Help staff to stay safe and at work, building cross-practice resilience across PCNs, and confirming business continuity plans.

Responding to the guidance, Ruth Rankine, director of the NHS Confederation’s PCN Network, and Julie Wood, chief executive of NHS Clinical Commissioners, said: “We welcome greater clarity for Primary Care Networks (PCNs) and general practice. This guidance goes some way to providing reassurance on the flexibilities that are available although much of this is already happening.



“Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) must now ensure they are supporting their PCNs and practices. The need is now even greater for direct connection and support between CCGs and primary care, in both communication and planning.”



Meanwhile the Department for Education is asking schools to continue to provide care for a limited number of children - children who are vulnerable and children whose parents are critical to the COVID-19 response or to sustaining other public services, and cannot be safely cared for at home.



Vulnerable children include children who are supported by social care, those with safeguarding and welfare needs, including child in need plans, on child protection plans, “looked after” children, young carers, disabled children and those with education, health and care plans.



Parents whose work is critical to the COVID-19 response include those who work in health and social care. Many parents working in these sectors may be able to ensure their child is kept at home. And every child who can be safely cared for at home should be.



Health and social care includes but is not limited to doctors, nurses, midwives, paramedics, social workers, care workers, and other frontline health and social care staff including volunteers; the support and specialist staff required to maintain the UK’s health and social care sector; those working as part of the health and social care supply chain, including producers and distributers of medicines and medical and personal protective equipment.