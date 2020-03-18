Quarantine and social distancing ‘effective’ says new report

Pressure on intensive care beds in Italy has been eased by tough measures

Mark Gould Friday, 20 March 2020

The rate of increase in the number of patients in intensive care (ICU) with COVID-19 in Italy may be peaking in Italy as a whole, according to a new report* prepared for the European Society of Anaesthesiology.



As of yesterday, there have been 41,035 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in Italy and 3405 confirmed deaths - now the largest death toll of any country in the world.



The report by Davide Manca, professor of process systems engineering at Politecnico di Milano, Milan, explains that ICU admissions have already peaked in the region of Lombardy because it was the first region to impose restrictive measures on movement and contacts among people, which were later adopted all over Italy.



Professor Manca explains the number of patients in ICU with COVID-19 starts with an exponential trend, with numbers doubling over two to four-day intervals, with this explosion observed for a long period, approximately until day 16 to 18.



After this, he says there are three to four days in which the maximum speed of increase is continued, known as the inflection point. Professor Manca’s report uses data up to day 26 of the pandemic, Wednesday March 18.



Professor Manca says the data show that this inflection point was reached on day 19 in Lombardy, and day 22 in Italy. Patients that survive the infection are spending an average of 15 days in ICU, and at least 10 days in each case.



Initially, there were 500 public ICU beds in Lombardy, and 140 private ICU beds. However, now there are more than 900. Other regions in central and Southern Italy are estimated to be 10 to 12 days behind the position in Lombardy, and these regions are scrambling to increase their capacity, for example by converting other wards to ICU use.



"Every day counts. After the inflection point, the rate of increase slows although overall numbers still increase steadily. However, the rate of increase slows down progressively until it flattens, with no further increase in the rate of people entering intensive care. The best estimate of when this will occur in Italy on this data is between days 38 and 40, which is to say in the first few days of April,” he says.



However, he adds: "This prediction is an extrapolation of the data and should be interpreted with caution, and will depend on how effective Italy's quarantine measures are in these next two weeks. As various reports are showing, many people in Italy are not respecting the quarantine and social distancing rules."



Professor Manca concludes: "If other countries want to have enough ICU beds to treat all the COVID-19 patients that are going to be arriving in their hospitals, they have to decrease the peak of the tsunami of cases that are coming. The most effective way to do this is to follow and enforce Italy's very strict quarantine and social distancing measures, and make sure they are implemented."

*Manca D. Analysis of the number growth of ICU patients with Covid-19 in Italy and Lombardy. Prepared for ESA, the European Society of Anesthesiology, 18 March 2020.