Oxford scientists working on COVID-19 vaccine

They expect to run safety trials in humans within the next month

Mark Gould Friday, 20 March 2020

A British patient has entered a randomised trial of a vaccine for COVID-19 for the first time, the prime minister said last night. The patient, who had COVID-19, is being tested to check whether they have immunity.



The vaccine, known as ChAdOx1 has been developed by scientists from Oxford University and is being tested at Public Health England’s (PHE’s) laboratory at Porton Down which also houses the Ministry of Defence Science and Technology Laboratory.



The Guardian reports that researchers at Oxford University, led by Professor Sarah Gilbert, are around a month away from a safety trial of the vaccine on humans.



Provided that it goes smoothly, they will move directly into a larger trial to assess how effective the vaccine is at protecting against the infection.



The vaccine will start animal trials next week at the PHE laboratory at Porton Down. Normally, animal work must be completed before human trials can start, but because similar vaccines have worked safely in trials for other diseases, the work has been accelerated The Guardian reports.



“We are conscious that a vaccine is needed as soon as possible and certainly by June–July, when we expect a big peak in mortality,” said Professor Adrian Hill, director of the Jenner Institute at Oxford told The Guardian.



The vaccine is an intramuscular injection that uses a harmless, non-replicating virus to smuggle DNA from the coronavirus into the body’s cells.



Once inside, the body’s cells use the coronavirus DNA to produce copies of the “spike proteins” that dot the germ’s surface. It is these that should marshal the immune response against coronavirus infection. Previous studies suggest the vaccine should work with only a single shot.



The Oxford trial is expected to recruit people from a range of ages, but scientists will be particularly keen to see how it performs in older people. They are most vulnerable to the virus, but tend to respond less well to vaccinations because of their weaker immune systems.



The Oxford team have a small manufacturing capability to make the vaccine for trials but will need to work with a full-scale vaccine manufacturer to produce enough shots if the trials demonstrate that they can protect people. That is one hurdle the researchers need to overcome.



“There’s massive challenge. You can’t go to a manufacturing facility today and say, ‘We’d like you to take this on and spend tens of millions gearing up,’” Hill said. “But we are working our way around that.”



The hope is to have the vaccine available for use in an emergency response setting where the usual licensing rules are relaxed. Once Ebola vaccines were ready, they were approved and used very swiftly, even though they only received formal licences from regulators late last year.



PHE says it will run “challenge” trials with the Oxford vaccine, with ferrets and macaques having the jab before receiving a controlled dose of coronavirus intra-nasally. The researchers will then check whether the vaccine prevents the build-up of virus in the animals and protects their lungs from damage.



Miles Carroll, head of research at PHE’s National Infection Service in Porton Down, told The Guardian there was an “aggressive campaign” to get the vaccine evaluated during the peak of the UK outbreak. That would mean giving it to people as part of a trial in the summer. The Porton Down lab is one of a small handful in the country that is licensed to store samples of the coronavirus.



“We know from the Ebola outbreak that even before a vaccine is licensed, it can have a significant impact on disease,” he said.



“If this looks good at protecting and we see no safety issues at all then, theoretically, after April, going into May or June, they could expand the number of people they are vaccinating and that could be into the thousands.



“Then, several months later, if it’s working, I imagine there will be a process to massively ramp up manufacture.”