NHS chief appeals for new recruits

Thanks issued to NHS workforce

Adrian O'Dowd Monday, 23 December 2019

The head of the NHS in England has issued an appeal today to people of all ages to consider a career working in or for the NHS.



NHS England chief executive Simon Stevens issued an annual Christmas message to thank the NHS workforce for its hard work in 2019 while also appealing for new recruits.



People who applied for nursing, midwifery and some allied health professional degrees by January 15th would be eligible for financial support of up to £8,000 a year if they started their studies in September, he said, and extra support would be available for people with childcare responsibilities as well as for mental health nursing.



The NHS would be publishing plans soon to help make the health service the best place to work, in a bid to attract and retain more nurses and other clinical staff.



2020 will be the 200th anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth – considered by many to be the founder of modern nursing – and the year has been designated international Year of the Nurse and Midwife, a worldwide celebration of the contribution made by all these professionals.



Nurses and midwives would be central to delivering the improvements and expansion of care and treatment for patients set out in the NHS Long Term Plan, published at the beginning of the year, said Mr Stevens.



He praised staff’s work during the last 12 months, during which the NHS had delivered a number of firsts, including opening new clinics for children with gambling and gaming addictions, providing new treatments for conditions like cystic fibrosis, and funding miracle cures to restore children’s sight.



In his Christmas message recorded at St Thomas’s Hospital in London, Mr Stevens said: “There’s never been a more exciting and important time to follow in her [Florence Nightingale] footsteps. Those who are now signing up to a nursing degree over the next few weeks are going to get extra financial support when they start their courses in September.



“And to those who’ve taken time out from nursing or midwifery, now is a great time to think about re-joining the NHS in 2020.



“The NHS is central to so many of our communities across the country, whether it’s the local pharmacy, the GP surgery or the local hospital. But at the heart of all that we do, and what makes the NHS unique, is our people.



”The NHS chief executive also thanked health professionals who would be working over the Christmas break.



“At the end of another busy year, on behalf of the whole NHS, I want to say thank you to all of our brilliant staff, particularly those who are working over the Christmas period,” he said.



“Hundreds of thousands of nurses, cooks, doctors, cleaners, porters, paramedics, midwives, countless others, sacrificing time with their own loved ones to take care of our patients and their families.”

Image: Simon Stevens, NHS England cheif executive.

Image courtesy of NHS England, Open Government Licence v3.0