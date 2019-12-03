Early cancer diagnosis may be missed due to staff shortages

1,100 patients could miss out on early diagnosis per year, charity warns

Adrian O'Dowd Tuesday, 28 January 2020

Around 1,100 people in England could be missing out on the chance of an early stage bowel cancer diagnosis through screening each year because of NHS staff shortages.



This claim was made today as part of new calculations released by the charity Cancer Research UK.



The latest figures show that around 42,000 people are diagnosed with bowel cancer each year in the UK. Around 16,300 people die from bowel cancer every year.



Bowel cancer screening tests look for hidden blood in the stool which can be an early sign of bowel cancer, but the latest test, known as FIT (Faecal Immunochemical Test), does not provide a simple yes or no answer.



It is up to the individual health systems to decide what level of haemoglobin warrants further investigation, usually a colonoscopy, said the charity, and this was where patients were missing out on potentially life-saving early diagnoses, largely due to a lack of specialist staff.



NHS England and NHS Scotland have chosen different cut-off points for a referral following a screening test - 120 and 80 micrograms of haemoglobin per gram of faeces respectively, which means that in Scotland, the NHS refers people who have between 80 and 120 micrograms of haemoglobin, when the NHS in England does not.



The charity said this equated to around 1,100 bowel cancers that could be diagnosed through the bowel cancer screening programme each year in England but were not. The impact was even higher when taking into consideration the number of pre-cancerous growths that could be detected and removed during a colonoscopy.



Cancer Research UK has calculated that if the NHS in England referred people with the same hidden blood levels as Scotland, there could be an additional 2,000 colonoscopies each month in England.



The charity warned that although many of these would not turn out to be cancer, the NHS in England did not have enough endoscopists, nurses and other specialist staff to handle this. Already one in 10 diagnostic posts were vacant in England and the demand for staff was rising.



Sara Hiom, Cancer Research UK’s director of early diagnosis, said: “The UK’s bowel cancer screening programme is very effective at detecting cancer early.



“But we’re concerned that NHS staff shortages are having a direct impact on the ability to diagnose more patients at an early stage – something that the government committed to doing last year. People shouldn’t be slipping through the net.



“Improvements to cancer screening in the UK need to be made quickly and safely to ensure the NHS can diagnose people earlier. Even though NHS staff on the ground are doing everything they can to diagnose people early, the government needs to back them up with significant investment to train and recruit more staff so that doctors, nurses and other specialists can diagnose more people at an early stage, when treatment is more likely to be successful.”



The charity acknowledged that there has been some positive steps in the short-term to tackle staff shortages, such as Health Education England (HEE) funding a clinical endoscopist programme, which trains nurses and other healthcare professionals to deliver some of the tests that can diagnose bowel cancer.



Dr Ed Seward, consultant gastroenterologist and Cancer Research UK’s clinical adviser, said: “It can be devastating to patients and their families when the disease is caught at a late stage, which is why the bowel screening programme is so important – finding cancers when they haven’t caused symptoms at all.”