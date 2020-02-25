First campaign to recruit allied health professionals launched

The roles will be targeted as part of the ‘We Are The NHS’ campaign aiming to recruit nurses and primary care professionals

Ingrid Torjesen Tuesday, 03 March 2020

The latest phase of the ‘We Are The NHS’ recruitment campaign aimed at boosting NHS staff numbers will target allied health profession roles for the first time, the Department of Health and Social Care has announced.



Roles where recruitment is most needed, based on the NHS Long Term Plan and the interim NHS People Plan, include occupational therapists, paramedics, podiatrists, diagnostic radiographers, therapeutic radiographers, orthoptists, physiotherapists, prosthetists and orthotists.



The campaign aims to encourage teenagers preparing to apply for university, career switchers, and people who are already qualified but may not be working for the NHS to think about an NHS career.



The ‘We are the NHS’ campaign launched in 2018 to target nursing and primary care professional roles to help the government reach its target of 50,000 more nurses and 26,000 more primary care professionals working in the NHS by 2024 to 2025.



A mix of media channels, including TV, cinema, video on demand, social media and radio, will be used to encourage people to find out more about NHS careers, and people will be able to register to receive personalised career advice by email.



Students training towards the careers highlighted in the campaign will benefit from a £5,000 annual maintenance grant to help with their living costs. Extra payments worth up to £3,000 a year will also be available for specialisms that are struggling to recruit, or those with childcare responsibilities. This funding is expected to benefit around 100,000 students each year.



“I am in awe of the skill and dedication our NHS people demonstrate every day,” said health and social care secretary Matt Hancock. “If you think you have what it takes, I encourage you to consider a career in the NHS as an allied health professional or nurse. From September this year, students will benefit from a generous new financial support package worth at least £5,000 a year.”



The NHS is already the best place to get care, said Prerana Issar, chief people officer for the NHS: “I’m committed to making it the best place to work, through the NHS People Plan.



“As our health service continues to roll out our Long Term Plan and treat record numbers of patients it is vital that, alongside recruiting an additional 50,000 nurses, we champion what a fulfilling and varied career the NHS provides.



“We need to ensure we’re attracting the most talented and motivated people so we can continue to deliver the world class service our patients have come to expect.”