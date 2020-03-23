Lack of PPE risking doctors’ lives, BMA warns

BMA warns that some doctors treating coronavirus patients will become very ill and others will die because of lack of personal protection equipment

Ingrid Torjesen Thursday, 26 March 2020

The British Medical Association (BMA) says that unless proper personal protection is made more widely available to the health service some doctors treating coronavirus patients are likely to become very ill and some may die.

Without personal protection, the infection will also spread, the epidemic worsen, and if doctors are sick, NHS workforce needed to care for ever growing numbers of very ill patients will dwindle.

The doctors’ union issued the warning because of growing evidence that thousands of GPs and hospital staff are still not being provided with the kit they need to properly protect themselves and their patients.

The BMA has asked its members for their accounts of how or if gowns, masks, aprons and goggles are getting through to front line staff and the responses show that in the main, they simply are not – or if they are, it’s in very small amounts and is rationed or not offering sufficient protection.

One doctor wrote: “Coughed on by COVID patients all day today. No visors available… tomorrow I’m borrowing my nine-year-old’s safety specs she got in a science party bag. I wish this was actually a joke."

Another said: “We have no testing or PPE on mental health units, and the environment was never designed to contain an epidemic. Given that asymptomatic people can spread the virus, within weeks 100% of patients and staff will be infected, and it will be just pot luck who survives.”

In Cumbria, GP practice staff went to Wickes to try and secure masks.

BMA’s chair of council Dr Chaand Nagpaul said: “A construction worker wouldn’t be allowed to work without a hard hat and proper boots. Even a bee-keeper wouldn’t inspect a hive without proper protective clothing. And yet this government expects NHS staff to put themselves at risk of serious illness, or even death, by treating highly infectious COVID-19 patients without wearing proper protection. This is totally unacceptable.

“We are told that lorries are shipping hundreds of boxes of supplies of PPE to GPs and to hospitals but that isn’t the reality for thousands of our members. The type of PPE being supplied in not in-keeping with WHO recommendations. GPs in many parts of England have been told to go and buy their own stocks, only to find none is available.”

Dr Nagpaul said: “If adequate protective wear isn’t available, a doctor in hospital has every right to ask to be moved to a low risk area or to provide patient care that doesn’t expose them to becoming infected with COVID-19. For GPs with patients who still need face to face care, again they need to think carefully about the level of risk they are exposing themselves and other patients to if they give that care without protection. They risk making themselves ill and infecting other vulnerable patients and GPs should not have to make that choice because they don’t have the masks, gloves and gowns they should have.”

International data show that healthcare workers are at higher risk of becoming infected with many dying.