Experts recommend TV repeats and songs to tackle dementia

Festive familiarity could help people with dementia

Adrian O'Dowd Monday, 23 December 2019

People with dementia could benefit from watching Christmas films, TV repeats and seasonal songs, it has been claimed.



NHS England has recommended that families consider this approach for their loved ones who have dementia as a way of tackling the condition.



Singing along to traditional or familiar Christmas songs and re-watching classics like It’s A Wonderful Life and The Snowman could be particularly helpful to older people as they could stimulate memories and bring people together over the festive season by helping keep the brain active.



Re-watching these classic films from a person’s younger years, said NHS England, could stimulate “emotional memories” in people with dementia.



These emotional details which remain lodged in the mind and rekindling them could improve a feeling of connection with other people for those with dementia.



NHS England’s national clinical director for dementia and older people’s mental health Alistair Burns said: “People with dementia might find it hard to follow convoluted conversations amid the chaos and noise of Christmas and can end up feeling excluded.



“Gathering the family round to watch a much-loved classic film, thumb through an old photo album, play a family game or even sing along to a favourite carol can bring people together and help everybody feel part of the fun.



“Helping people live well into old age and manage with dementia are key parts of the NHS Long Term Plan and with the NHS diagnosing a record number of older people with dementia this year, it’s vital we all do what we can to keep our brains active and social networks alive.”



Christmas could be a busy social time with many house guests visiting, he added, which could be unsettling or confusing for people with dementia, so he recommended various steps to help make the festive season easier, including:

put decorations up gradually so it does not come as too much of a change

help people who are frail or living with dementia feel included by getting them to assist with putting up decorations

spread out family visits to keep things low key and familiar

do not overload on food

be flexible with planning and prepared to change plans if something is not working.

Kathryn Smith, chief operating officer at charity the Alzheimer’s Society, said: “Christmas is a wonderful time of year where people reconnect with loved ones. For the 850,000 people living with dementia in the UK, it can pose difficulties, but at Alzheimer’s Society, we are here to help make sure that a dementia diagnosis doesn’t mean Christmas can’t continue to be full of festive fun.



“Whether it’s an old song they used to enjoy or a classic Christmas film, reminiscing can be beneficial to someone with dementia – it can help to maintain their self-esteem, confidence and sense of self, as well as improve social interactions with others.



“However, every person with dementia is different, so it’s important to listen and accommodate to your loved one’s unique needs and wishes.”