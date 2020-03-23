NHS Digital apologises for sending coronavirus letters to wrong patients

Letters have been sent to a small cohort of deceased patients and some patients who are not considered highly vulnerable

Ingrid Torjesen Wednesday, 25 March 2020

NHS Digital has admitted that coronavirus letters and texts advising patients considered to be vulnerable to infection to remain at home for at least three months to shield themselves from potential infection were sent to some patients in error, including a small group of deceased patients. It has apologised for the mistake.

“Although we are unable to contact you personally, we would like to say how sorry we are for any distress that may have been caused by the letter you have received,” NHS Digital said. “We are working hard and at unprecedented speed to get information out to patients as quickly as possible.”

Letters were sent in error to a single batch of patients who received radical radiotherapy for lung cancer, and who died prior to 2018.

Some patients who have received communications from NHS Digital have also contacted the service to say that they do not believe they should be included in the group considered vulnerable.

To compile the initial list of nearly one million vulnerable patients NHS Digital had to combine routine NHS data from multiple sources.

“In this extremely complex process, our priority was to ensure that we got vital information to vulnerable patients as quickly as possible,” NHS Digital said. “Our aim has been to contact the most vulnerable people as soon as possible, with the risk that we would also include a small number of less vulnerable individuals.”

It added that patients who believed they had been included in the communication in error should check the list of identified conditions. “If you are confident that this does not apply then please ignore the communication. If you still have concerns then please discuss your own circumstances with your GP,” NHS Digital said.

People in the following groups are considered vulnerable:

Solid organ transplant recipients

People with specific cancers: People with cancer who are undergoing active chemotherapy or radical radiotherapy for lung cancer People with cancers of the blood or bone marrow such as leukaemia, lymphoma or myeloma who are at any stage of treatment People having immunotherapy or other continuing antibody treatments for cancer People having other targeted cancer treatments which can affect the immune system, such as protein kinase inhibitors or PARP inhibitors. People who have had bone marrow or stem cell transplants in the last six months, or who are still taking immunosuppression drugs.

