Indemnity organisations offer Covid-19 support for returning doctors

Recently retired doctors being offered free membership and active legal support during the pandemic

Mark Gould Thursday, 19 March 2020

Medical indemnity organisations are offering help and support to retired doctors who want to re-register for work to combat Covid-19.



The government’s Coronavirus Bill published yesterday sets out steps to increase the available healthcare workforce, including enabling the regulator to emergency register suitable people such as recently retired doctors.



All practising doctors are legally required to hold indemnity cover against claims of negligence. This will be funded by government for retired doctors providing services to boost NHS capability. But indemnity organisations are offering extra help.



The Medical Protection Society (MPS) has confirmed that those retired doctors who were former members and wish to support the NHS effort will receive automatic and free of charge support with any non-claims issues should they arise as a result of their work during this period.



MPS chief executive Simon Kayll, said: “These are extremely challenging and unprecedented times for all healthcare professionals providing frontline services and advice to patients, and actions to help strengthen the workforce and remove barriers are welcomed.



“MPS will play its part in that, by ensuring that recently retired doctors who are former MPS members and have been reinstated to the GMC register because they wish to support the NHS Covid-19 response, receive automatic and free of charge support with any non-claims issues that may arise as a result of their work during this period such as complaints and disciplinary matters.



“This support falls outside of the state-backed indemnity scheme, which only provides protection against the financial consequences of clinical negligence claims. The government has confirmed that clinical negligence claims against retired doctors drafted into the NHS will be covered by the state scheme.



“MPS is here to support doctors and to ensure they can solely focus on treating their patients during this difficult time.”



The Medical Defence Union (MDU) says that permanently retired members who would like to return to practice temporarily during Covid-19 outbreak can reactivate their MDU membership for three months at no additional cost.



And the Medical and Dental Defence Union of Scotland (MDDUS) says that retired members who want to help are being given “active membership and legal support” for free. The MDDUS has simplified and shortened the formal re-joining process for its 7000 retired members and has set up “MDDUS Coronavirus Support”.



It includes support and expert advice on ethical and legal issues that fall outside NHS indemnity cover, including regulatory tribunals; inquests and fatal accident inquiries.



Dr John Holden, head of medical division at MDDUS, said: “The NHS is facing its biggest challenge this century and we are determined to play our part in encouraging and enabling health care professionals to manage the threat posed by Covid-19.



“Medical Defence Organisations provide their membership with discretionary indemnity. I cannot think of a better way to exercise this discretion than by immediately removing all barriers to retired, and if necessary student, doctors joining the national effort to manage this escalating challenge facing the country.”



Meanwhile the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) has announced that the Existing Liabilities Scheme for General Practice (ELSGP) will provide general practice staff with cover for historical NHS clinical negligence claims. The scheme will provide cover for NHS work carried out before 1 April 2019.



Under the scheme, clinical negligence cover will be provided for current and former general practice members of Medical Defence Organisations (MDOs) that have reached agreement with the DHSC for the scheme to provide such cover.



At first the scheme will apply only to general practice members of the Medical and Dental Defence Union of Scotland.



It will apply to general practice members of the Medical Protection Society from 1 April 2021.



DHSC say it has not yet reached agreement with the Medical Defence Union.