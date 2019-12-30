NHS chief and former CMO among those in health given new year honours

Simon Stevens knighted and Sally Davies becomes a Dame of the Grand Cross of the Order of Bath

Caroline White Monday, 30 December 2019

NHS chief Simon Stevens and former chief medical officer Professor Dame Sally Davies are among those from the health and social care sectors who have been recognised in the new year honours.



Professor Dame Sally Davies, the government’s chief medical officer between 2011 and 2019, becomes a Dame of the Grand Cross of the Order of Bath, while NHS chief, Simon Stevens, receives a Knighthood.



Professor Lesley Regan, immediate past president of the Royal College oflObstetricians and Gynaecologists (2016-19), is another senior figure recognised for her services to women’s health. She becomes a Dame.



And Dr Dennis Gillings, the first ever World Dementia Envoy, has been knighted for his services to the advancement of dementia and life sciences. Dr Gillings was appointed to the role in 2014 in the wake of the G8 dementia summit, and was instrumental in setting up the World Dementia Council to take forward the ambitions laid out at the summit.



Chief social worker, Lyn Romeo, who took up her post in 2013, has also been given an honour.



Commenting on her appointment, minister for care, Caroline Dinenage, said: “Lyn Romeo has worked tirelessly to raise the profile of social work and social care, making a real difference to people’s lives across the UK.”



This list, which celebrates the achievements and public service of people across the UK, also includes several nurses, midwives, paramedics and surgeons who have dedicated their lives to the NHS.



And it includes Dr Paul Lelliott, a founder and former director of the College Centre for Quality Improvement (CCQI) at the Royal College of Psychiatrists. The CCQI works with mental health service providers to help them improve the quality of care.



Dr Lelliott went on to become the deputy chief inspector of hospitals and lead for mental health at the Care Quality Commission (CQC).



Health and social care secretary Matt Hancock said: “It’s fantastic to see so many of our incredible NHS and social care staff recognised for their incredible achievements.”



He singled out Professor Dame Sally Davies for her achievements.



“In particular, Professor Dame Sally Davies had an extraordinary impact during her time as chief medical officer, including her revolutionary efforts in the fight against antimicrobial resistance and leading the UK’s response to recent health emergencies. I’m delighted her unfaltering determination to improve the nation’s health is being celebrated.”



He also thanked Simon Stevens for “his excellent work over the last five years,” and congratulated him on being recognised for that.