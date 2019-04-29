Car smoking ban cuts child exposure to cigarette smoke

2015 law has led to 72% fall in teenagers tobacco smoke exposure

Adrian O'Dowd Tuesday, 28 January 2020

A law that banned smoking in cars carrying children has seen the proportion of teenagers exposed to second-hand tobacco smoke fall by 72% in England, suggests an analysis* of survey data, published online today in the journal Thorax.



The legislation – introduced in England in 2015 and the following year in Scotland – was designed to reduce children’s (under 18s) exposure to the harms of second-hand tobacco smoke.



However, so far, the impact of the legislation on children’s exposure to cigarette smoke has been unclear.



Therefore, researchers from Imperial College London looked at survey data for three years for both countries to assess the impact of the ban in England.



The data for England came from the Smoking, Drinking and Drug Use (SDDU) surveys for 2012, 2014, and 2016, while the information for Scotland came from the Scottish Health Survey.



The researchers focused on 13-15 year olds to avoid issues with parents reporting answers for younger children, potentially compromising the accuracy of the data.



Children were asked how often, over the past year, they had travelled in a car with an adult who smoked during the journey.



The data contained 15,318 responses for teenagers in England, and 822 for their peers in Scotland.



The proportion of children exposed to second-hand tobacco smoke in Scotland fell from 3.4% in 2012 to 2.2% in 2014, and to 1.3% in 2016.



The equivalent figures for England were 6.3% and 5.9% before the ban took effect and 1.6% after it came into force, representing an absolute reduction of 4.1% and a fall of 72% when compared with the period before the ban.



Girls and those from areas of higher deprivation, as assessed by a mixture of measures, were more likely to report second-hand tobacco smoke exposure in a car.



This was an observational study, so cannot establish cause, added to which, the data measured were not identical in both countries.



Nevertheless, the researchers said: “The design permits observed changes to be plausibly ascribed to the policy intervention.”



They concluded: “Our results suggest that banning smoking in private vehicles carrying children has been successful in its main aim of reducing their exposure to tobacco smoke. Given children’s known vulnerability to second-hand smoke, reductions in exposure will probably result in improved health.”



Dr Nick Hopkinson, from Imperial’s National Heart and Lung Institute, who led the research, said: “We know that smoking in enclosed spaces, such as a car, can be harmful to the health of others – particularly children, who may be more susceptible to respiratory conditions.



“But there is also an association with smoking uptake to take into account. If children see people smoking around them, they are far more likely to take up the habit themselves. Our study shows that policies such as a public ban on smoking in cars help to break that cycle and help to reduce the harms associated with tobacco.”

*Laverty AA, Hone T, Vamos EP, et al. Brief communication: Impact of banning smoking in cars with children on exposure to second-hand smoke: a natural experiment in England and Scotland. Thorax. DOI:10.1136/thoraxjnl-2019-213998