Doctors show growing confidence in video consultations

Survey reveals enthusiasm to adopt new technology but concerns about NHS IT capability

Mark Gould Tuesday, 31 December 2019

Growing numbers of doctors say that they could carry out more of their patient consultations via video link, according to a new survey*.



The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) questioned 1841 of its members on a range of topics including looking at new ways of caring for patients such as alternatives to face-to-face consultations, which enable patients to avoid the inconvenience of having to travel to hospital.



More than 90% of respondents said they hadn’t recently conducted any outpatient consultations by video but 70% thought that at least some could be carried out in this way.



Fewer than 10% of respondents said they had conducted more than 4% of their outpatient consultations by video in the last week. The picture was better for consultations carried out by telephone – 18% said that they had conducted between 10% and 20% of their consultations this way, and 11% reported conducting a similar proportion of their consultations via email.



However, the survey revealed confidence that more non face-to-face consultations could be conducted. 20% of respondents thought that 10% to 20% of consultations could be conducted by video, a third thought that a similar proportion could be conducted by telephone and a quarter that a similar proportion could be conducted by email.



RCP president Professor Andrew Goddard said: “Doctors and other healthcare workers all want to provide the best care possible for their patients and face some familiar and long-standing barriers to doing so.



“One way in which the NHS can meet the rising demands placed upon it is to provide care in new and innovative ways. Given the pressures they are under and, in many cases, the poor IT infrastructure they have to work with, it isn’t altogether surprising that more doctors aren’t already conducting consultations using video and other technological solutions, but there is enthusiasm for change and the RCP will continue to work with NHS England to transform services.”



The survey also asked questions about the barriers doctors currently face, apart from issues concerning workforce.



Only just over half of respondents (53% for inpatients and 55% for outpatients) said they are able to provide the level of care they are trained to provide. Insufficient time, lack of support from hospital management and lack of social care provision were selected as the main barriers to providing inpatient care. Poor appointment systems featured highly when it came to outpatients. Fewer than half of respondents said that facilities for inpatients or outpatients are excellent or good.

*The Barriers to Care survey, conducted in September 2019 by the Royal College of Physicians, December 2019.