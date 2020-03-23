Crucial that people comply with order to stay home, warn doctors

People who ignored earlier guidance on social distancing were 'putting the health service under catastrophic strain'

Louise Prime Tuesday, 24 March 2020

People must follow the latest government instruction to stay at home in order to protect the vulnerable from COVID-19 and ensure that the NHS can cope and care for patients, the British Medical Association (BMA) has warned. It said those people who had been ignoring earlier guidance on social distancing during the pandemic were “putting the health service under catastrophic strain by accelerating the spread of the virus and putting even more lives in danger”.

The BMA called yesterday for further government action to ensure the nation’s safety, following concerns that people were not following social distancing measures effectively, putting themselves and others at risk. The Labour Party also demanded yesterday that the government more strongly enforce social distancing. Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said: “After another weekend of apparent public confusion and widespread non-compliance with ‘social distancing’, of grave scientific warnings and brave medical professionals talking of being sent to work like ‘lambs to the slaughter’ with inadequate protective equipment, something has to change… We now call on the government to move to enforced social distancing and greater social protection as a matter of urgency.”

In his address to the nation last night, prime minister Boris Johnson thanked the huge numbers of people who he said had complied with the request to stay home, but acknowledged that this was no longer enough to slow the spread of the disease and reduce the number of people needing hospital treatment at any one time.

He said: “I must give the British people a very simple instruction – you must stay at home. Because the critical thing we must do is stop the disease spreading between households. That is why people will only be allowed to leave their home for the following very limited purposes:

shopping for basic necessities, as infrequently as possible

one form of exercise a day – for example a run, walk, or cycle – alone or with members of your household;

any medical need, to provide care or to help a vulnerable person; and

travelling to and from work, but only where this is absolutely necessary and cannot be done from home.”

Boris Johnson went on: “At present there are just no easy options. The way ahead is hard, and it is still true that many lives will sadly be lost.

“And yet it is also true that there is a clear way through. Day by day we are strengthening our amazing NHS with 7,500 former clinicians now coming back to the service. With the time you buy – by simply staying at home – we are increasing our stocks of equipment. We are accelerating our search for treatments. We are pioneering work on a vaccine. And we are buying millions of testing kits that will enable us to turn the tide on this invisible killer… But in this fight we can be in no doubt that each and every one of us is directly enlisted. Each and every one of us is now obliged to join together to halt the spread of this disease.”

The BMA urged people to comply with the prime minister’s “very simple instruction” to stay home. BMA council chair Dr Chaand Nagpaul said: “It is absolutely crucial that they follow this. This is about saving lives, protecting the most vulnerable in society and ensuring that our NHS can cope and care for patients. The BMA urges people to stay at home. Healthcare workers need everyone to help to battle this virus and save lives.”

Northern Ireland’s health minister Robin Swann has announced details of a new bespoke home childcare scheme to meet the childcare needs of keyworkers in Northern Ireland during the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the scheme, children of keyworkers will be temporarily matched with one daycare worker from the setting that they currently attend, and the scheme will prioritise the needs of key workers with babies and toddlers. The Department of Health will monitor demand and make any changes necessary to ensure the childcare needs of critical workers are met, this may include prioritising the needs of some key worker groups.

Robin Swann said: “I am very aware that keyworkers are faced with the challenges of juggling their essential business with looking after those most precious to them. This new scheme is intended to help keyworkers have their children looked after in their own home as much as possible… It is open to the key workers who are providing clinical care to coronavirus patients; health and social care workers who are supporting life threatening emergency work, as well as critical primary and community care provision; and all the other health and social care workers, and wider public sector workers who provide critical services.”

Meanwhile the Faculty of Sexual and Reproductive Healthcare (FSRH), the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) and British Society of Abortion Care Providers (BSACP) have published joint guidance covering abortion care during the COVID-19 pandemic. FSRH said the guideline, which will be kept under regular review as new evidence emerges, “outlines an evidence-based approach to delivering best practice care using well established models that are already widely used, but may have been limited or restricted in UK practice”.

It proposes that greater use of remote consultations and medical abortion at home might be necessary to ensure safe and effective abortion care, especially where women and staff may be self-isolating, or where acute hospital facilities are unavailable. It makes the following recommendations for abortion procedures:

Offer remote consultations via telephone or video*.

Provide written information prior to consultation (e.g. via e-mail or link).

Collect consent verbally and record in notes.

Prepare medication packs for patient to collect, which include abortion medication, any additional medication (e.g. analgesia, anti-emetic), low sensitivity pregnancy test, written advice and information, and plan for remote follow-up.

Offer remote or self-assessment of outcome using low sensitivity pregnancy test.

Offer discussion of contraception options – if appropriate include contraception in pack.

*Tomorrow afternoon, The Health Foundation is offering a webinar about video consultations with Trish Greenhalgh, a GP and professor of primary care health sciences at Oxford University. It will cover: how to introduce video consultations to increase the likelihood of success; provide practical tips to help implement video consultations now; and offer a chance to ask questions and connect with others working on this. After the event, a recording of the event and all event materials will be available online to view at any time.