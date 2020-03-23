Public answer NHS call for volunteers

250,000 volunteers sign up to support vulnerable people isolating themselves from the coronavirus

Ingrid Torjesen Wednesday, 25 March 2020

A request for 250,000 people to sign up to volunteer to support vulnerable people told to isolate themselves from the coronavirus for at least three months has been answered in a single day.

The volunteers will deliver food and medicines to people at their homes, driving patients to appointments and stay in touch with the isolated by phone.

The recruitment drive for 250,000 volunteers to support around 1.5 million people with underlying health conditions told this week to shield themselves from the virus by staying at home for 12 weeks was put out yesterday afternoon during the daily Downing Street press conference.

As well as launching the campaign for members of the public to volunteer, health secretary Matt Hancock revealed that more than 35,000 extra NHS staff would be joining the fight against the virus, including retired doctors and nurses returning to the service and final year medical and nursing students joining the frontline.

Mr Hancock said 11,788 recently retired NHS staff had responded to the call to return to the service. They included 2,660 doctors, more than 2,500 pharmacists and other staff and 6,147 nurses.

“I pay tribute to each and every one of those who is returning to the NHS at its hour of need," he said.

The NHS is also investigating how asylum seekers who are health professionals can be drafted in to help the NHS.