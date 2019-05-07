Improved NHS migraine care will ease burden on hospitals

Some 16,500 emergency admissions will be saved using new diagnosis and treatment plan

Mark Gould Thursday, 02 January 2020

Improving local services for headache and migraine sufferers avoid up to 16,500 emergency hospital admissions every year, according to NHS England.



Around 10 million people in the UK suffer from migraines, which are classified as a disabling illness, while headaches are amongst the most common neurological reasons for attending A&E.



The number of admissions to hospitals in England for headaches and migraines has increased by 14% over the last five years, NHS Digital data shows, from 95,548 emergency admissions in 2014/15 to 108,711 emergency admissions in 2018/19.



In response, the NHS is rolling out a new toolkit to help local health groups understand the scale of the problem in their area and roll out tried and tested solutions which improve services for patients, and free up money and staff time which can be reinvested in better care.



Experts believe that the greater use of “headache diaries” and fast access to specialist advice for GPs will improve the quality of life of millions and reduce pressure on frontline services.



Developed by clinical experts in the NHS and the Neurological Alliance, the NHS RightCare Headache and Migraine Toolkit could help prevent 16,500 emergency hospital admissions every year if every local health group matches the performance of the best-performing areas with similar populations to their own.



This will be achieved through:

Improving the identification and diagnosis of headache disorders in primary care;

Supporting better decision making on referring people to hospital;

Providing patients with the guidance they need to self-manage their condition after diagnosis, and;

Planning long-term care and treatment, including medication, in a more personalised way.

Around 2.5 million primary care appointments are linked to headaches and migraines, around 100,000 of which are referred to hospital for further assessment. In total, it is estimated that the NHS spends around £150 million per year on treating migraines and £250 million on care for headache sufferers. The cost to the wider economy is even higher, with around £4.4 billion a year lost to three million migraine-related sick days.



Hugh McCaughey, NHS national director for improvement, said: “Headaches and migraines can place a heavy burden on sufferers, the NHS and the wider economy, but we know that there are local health services which are doing really well in meeting people’s needs early in the community, and therefore reducing the need for hospital care.



“As they work with staff, patients and local partners to implement the NHS Long Term Plan, this initiative will provide all local NHS leaders with the information and proven ideas they need to deliver high-quality headache and migraine services to every communities.”