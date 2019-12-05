Male smoking numbers set to fall globally

WHO launches new report on global tobacco use trends

Adrian O'Dowd Friday, 20 December 2019

The number of males using tobacco globally appears to be falling for the first time indicating the success of government-led tobacco control efforts, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).



WHO published its latest global report* on trends in prevalence of tobacco use yesterday and projected that the number of males using tobacco was on the decline, indicating a shift in global tobacco patterns.



During the past two decades, overall global tobacco use has fallen, from 1.397 billion in 2000 to 1.337 billion in 2018, or by approximately 60 million people, according to WHO’s report.



This has been largely driven by reductions in the number of females using these products – 346 million in 2000 down to 244 million in 2018, or a fall over around 100 million.



However, over the same period, male tobacco use has risen by around 40 million, from 1.050 billion in 2000 to 1.093 billion in 2018 (or 82% of the world’s current 1.337 billion tobacco users).



Despite this, the new report shows that the number of male tobacco users has stopped growing and is projected to decline by more than one million fewer male users come 2020 (or 1.091 billion) compared to 2018 levels, and five million less by 2025 (1.087 billion).



By 2020, WHO projected that there would be 10 million fewer tobacco users, male and female, compared to 2018, and another 27 million less by 2025, amounting to 1.299 billion. Some 60% of countries have been experiencing a decline in tobacco use since 2010.



Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, said: “Declines in tobacco use amongst males mark a turning point in the fight against tobacco.



“For many years now we had witnessed a steady rise in the number of males using deadly tobacco products. But now, for the first time, we are seeing a decline in male use, driven by governments being tougher on the tobacco industry. WHO will continue working closely with countries to maintain this downward trend.”



Dr Ruediger Krech, director of health promotion at WHO, added: “Reductions in global tobacco use demonstrate that when governments introduce and strengthen their comprehensive evidence-based actions, they can protect the well-being of their citizens and communities.”



Despite such gains, progress in meeting the global target set by governments to cut tobacco use by 30% by 2025 remained off track, said WHO.



Based on current progress, a 23% reduction would be achieved by 2025 and only 32 countries were currently on track to reach the 30% reduction target.



The report also noted that approximately 43 million children (aged 13-15) still used tobacco in 2018 (14 million girls and 29 million boys), while WHO’s South East Asian Region had the highest rates of tobacco use of more than 45% of males and females aged 15 years and over, but the trend was projected to decline rapidly to similar levels seen in the European and Western Pacific regions of around 25% by 2025.



Increasing numbers of countries were implementing effective tobacco control measures, said the report authors, which were having the desired effect of reducing tobacco use.



Dr Vinayak Prasad, head of WHO’s tobacco control unit, said: “Fewer people are using tobacco, which is a major step for global public health. But the work is not yet done. Without stepped up national action, the projected fall in tobacco use still won’t meet global reduction targets.”

*WHO global report on trends in prevalence of tobacco use 2000-2025, third edition. World Health Organisation, December 2019.