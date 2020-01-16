Fermented soy in diet linked to lower mortality risk

Lower risk of all-cause mortality among people who ate more natto and miso – but no link with overall soy intake

Louise Prime Thursday, 30 January 2020

People who ate higher amounts of fermented soy products such as natto had a lower risk of all-cause mortality and of cardiovascular death than those who ate no natto, researchers have reported* in the BMJ – but they noted that there was no association between total soy product intake and total mortality, nor between intake of all kinds of soy products and cancer-related mortality. Nutrition experts said this adds to the evidence suggesting health benefits from eating fermented soy, but further studies are needed to clarify the effects – and also, perhaps, to inform the development of “healthier and more palatable” food products.

The research team from Japan analysed data from the Japan Public Health Centre-based Prospective Study, which includes 11 public health centre areas in Japan and includes 92,915 men and women aged 45 to 74 years, to investigate the association between several types of soy products and all cause and cause specific mortality. Participants had reported their intake of total soy products, fermented soy products (natto and miso), and non-fermented soy products (such as tofu) as part of detailed food frequency, lifestyle and health survey questionnaires completed five years apart.

The study authors found that in both sexes, total soy product intake was marginally inversely associated with all-cause mortality after adjustment for age and area – but after further adjustment for potential confounding factors, the associations were not statistically significant. Intake of non-fermented soy products was not significantly associated with all-cause mortality.

But intake of fermented soy products was associated with a significant reduction in the risk of all-cause mortality, even after adjusting for confounders – women in the highest fifth for intake had a hazard ratio (HR) of 0.89 compared with women in the lowest fifth; for men the HR was 0.90.

The researchers also looked at links between causes of death and soy intake. They found that the intakes of all kinds of soy products were not significantly associated with cancer-related mortality. Increased intake of fermented soy products was significantly associated with decreased total cardiovascular disease (CVD)-related mortality in men (HR 0.82) but this association was not significant in women. There was also a significant inverse association between natto intake and total CVD-related mortality in both men (HR 0.76) and women (HR 0.79).

They concluded: “In this large prospective study conducted in a country with a high level of soy consumption, we did not observe a significant association between intake of total soy products and all-cause mortality. In contrast, intake of fermented soy products, including natto and miso, were significantly associated with reduced all-cause mortality. Our findings should be interpreted with caution because the significant association of fermented soy products could be attenuated by unadjusted residual confounding.”

The authors of an accompanying editorial** pointed out that there is increasing evidence to suggest that fermented soy products are associated with health benefits, and that some countries already include soy and fermented soy products in their dietary guidelines – but whether or not people eat those products depends on their food culture. They said: “Further studies are still required, however, to refine our understanding of the health effects of fermented soy, and perhaps to inform the development of healthier and more palatable products. These efforts should be collaborative, including not only researchers but also policy makers and the food industry.”

*Katagiri R, Sawada N, Goto A, et al. Association of soy and fermented soy product intake with total and cause specific mortality: prospective cohort study. BMJ 2020; 368: m34 http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/bmj.m34

**Kurotani K, Takimoto H. Editorial: Soy intake and health. BMJ 2020; 368: m247 doi: 10.1136/bmj.m247