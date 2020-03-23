Thousands of retired doctors/nurses agree to help fight virus

Government’s appeal has immediate response

Adrian O'Dowd Monday, 23 March 2020

Around 4,500 retired doctors and nurses have already agreed to return to work to help with the ongoing effort to deal with the COVID-19 virus pandemic.

The numbers were confirmed at the weekend in a tweet from health and social care secretary Matt Hancock following an appeal launched on Friday of last week to 65,000 health professionals who retired in recent years to consider re-registering to help.

Mr Hancock said: “With coronavirus growing, on Friday [March 20] we put out the call asking recently retired doctors, nurses and other health professionals to come back to the NHS to help in this unprecedented crisis.

“I'm delighted that in the first 48 hours 4,000 nurses and 500 doctors have already signed up but we need many more. It's easy to do and we will make sure that your service is put to best effect. The whole country needs the NHS right now and if you are a retired doctor or a retired nurse, then your NHS needs you.”

The regulatory bodies are also trying to help the process. The General Medical Council (GMC) last week started writing to 15,000 doctors who gave up their registration or licence to practise within the last three years to say they could be granted automatic temporary registration.

At the same time, the Nursing and Midwifery Council, Health and Care Professions Council and General Pharmaceutical Council are also writing to people who left their profession in the last three years with up-to-date skills and experience, to also invite them to return to service.

NHS England said that returning doctors can still opt out at any time and even if they are granted temporary registration, they have no obligation to work.

Anyone who is a recent leaver will be surveyed on what type of role they could do – clinical or non-clinical – either over the phone on NHS 111 or face to face, as well as asked how much time they are able to give to helping deal with the impact of the pandemic.

Those joining what NHS England called the “NHS army” are to be given a full induction and online training to help them to hit the ground running.

Una Lane, the GMC’s director of registration and revalidation, said: “We expect the UK government to ask us to grant temporary registration to doctors living in the UK who are not currently in practice. We know many will be keen to help, but we also understand that many will have questions and concerns.

“Temporary registration allows doctors to work in the NHS, but it would be up to each individual whether or not to do so. Doctors can opt out for any reason and they can change their mind at any time.”

Doctors with temporary registration during the emergency are not required to pay any registration fee to the GMC, and will not be subject to revalidation.