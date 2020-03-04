NHS battles coronavirus fake news

Package of measures launched

Jo Carlowe Tuesday, 10 March 2020

The NHS has today unveiled a package of measures in the battle against coronavirus fake news.



The health service will be working with Google, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook – to help the public get easy access to accurate NHS information and avoid myths and misinformation. The measures include Google providing easy access to verified NHS guidance when someone searches for coronavirus.



As well as helping to promote good advice, the NHS has been fighting bad advice and misinformation about the virus in the media and online, working with Twitter to suspend a false account posing as a hospital and putting out inaccurate information about the number of coronavirus cases; and publicly condemning homeopaths promoting false treatments.



The NHS is also working with Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to verify or "blue tick" over 800 accounts belonging to NHS organisations including hospital trusts and local commissioning groups.



And following months of work, the NHS and Google will this week introduce new Knowledge Panels – prominent pop out boxes of information – as part of Google search on mobile, to ensure it provides the public in the UK with easy access to NHS information about more than 250 health conditions, including coronavirus.



Both Twitter and Facebook are directing users to the NHS website if they search for coronavirus.



Sir Simon Stevens, NHS chief executive said: “Ensuring the public has easy access to accurate NHS advice however they search for it, not only will support people to take the right action but will also help the country’s response to coronavirus.



“The NHS has already been battling coronavirus fake news, from working to take down false Twitter accounts to speaking out against misleading treatments being promoted by homeopaths online.



“It’s right that social media platforms and search engines take any action so they can help ensure the public are directed to NHS advice first.



“I would also like to personally thank all those NHS staff who are doing an incredible job caring for patients, testing thousands of worried people and taking calls from thousands more.”



Health secretary Matt Hancock said: “Today’s actions are another important step so members of the public can access reliable, accurate health information, which is more crucial than ever as we continue our response to coronavirus.



“These changes will ensure the latest trusted NHS guidance sits at the very top of Google search lists, so people can be reassured they are reading official, up-to-date government advice.”



Last week the Advertising Standards Authority also took action to ban two face mask adverts which were “likely to cause fear” and made “misleading” claims about their ability to stop the spread of coronavirus.