Children with epilepsy to have access to cannabis-based medicine

Treatment could reduce numbers of seizures by 40%

Adrian O'Dowd Monday, 23 December 2019

The NHS is to fast track access to a potentially highly beneficial and seizure preventing cannabis-based treatment on the NHS from the New Year for children with severe epilepsy, it was announced at the weekend.



NHS England said that doctors will be able to prescribe Epidyolex with clobazam for eligible children with two types of severe epilepsy which can cause multiple seizures a day – Lennox Gastaut syndrome and Dravet syndrome.



Following an NHS England agreement with GW Pharma, NICE has been able to recommend the treatment, with access fast tracked and available from 6 January 2020.



Clinical trials have shown the treatment could reduce the number of seizures by up to 40% in some children when used in combination with clobazam, said NHS England, and around 2,000 people could benefit from this new treatment annually.



Since November 2018, specialist doctors on the Specialist Register of the General Medical Council have been able to decide whether to prescribe cannabis-based products for medicinal use where there is an unmet clinical need.



Earlier this year, NHS England published a review that was designed to assess the barriers to prescribing cannabis-based medicinal products where it is safe and clinically appropriate.



Work has started with the Department of Health & Social Care and other partners to implement the recommendations. A letter to the NHS to clarify the procedure for prescribing unlicensed cannabis-based products where there is an unmet need and it is clinically appropriate has now been issued.



Simon Stevens, NHS chief executive, said: “The NHS is committed, through the Long Term Plan, to improving the lives of all those affected by rare diseases.



“Living with or caring for someone with severe epilepsy is exceptionally challenging, especially as there are so few treatments available for the rare forms of the condition.



“Thousands of people including children will now have access to this treatment, which has the potential to make a real difference.”