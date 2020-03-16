Early puberty in boys linked to doubled risk of type 2 diabetes

Boys who start puberty early are more likely to develop type 2 diabetes as adults – regardless of child bodyweight

Louise Prime Tuesday, 24 March 2020

Early puberty might be a novel independent risk factor for type 2 diabetes in men irrespective of whether or not they were overweight as children, according to a large new study* published today in Diabetologia.



The researchers, from Sweden, analysed data from the ongoing BMI Epidemiology Study Gothenburg, which had collected information – including age at pubertal timing, childhood body mass index (BMI) and young adult BMI – for a cohort of men born between 1945 and 1961. They calculated participants’ peak height velocity (PHV) and used this ‘growth spurt’ as an objective assessment of pubertal timing. They then evaluated the association between pubertal timing and risk of adult type 2 diabetes, independent of childhood BMI, in 30,697 men – analysed separately for diagnosis at age ≤57.2 years and later diagnosis (>57.2 years).



They reported that mean age at PHV for all participants was 14.1 years. Men’s age at PHV was significantly inversely associated with both early type 2 diabetes (hazard ratio, HR 1.28 per year decrease in age at PHV) and late (HR 1.13) type 2 diabetes. They noted that the risk of early type 2 diabetes was almost doubled for the subjects in the youngest quartile for age at PHV compared with those in quartile 4 (HR 1.97), and was also clearly increased for those in quartiles 2 and 3.



Even after the researchers had adjusted for childhood BMI, the associations between age at PHV and both early (HR 1.24) and late (HR 1.11) type 2 diabetes were similar, and remained significant. In addition, early age at PHV predicted insulin treatment of type 2 diabetes (odds ratio, OR 1.25 per year decrease in age at PHV).



The study authors commented: “Assuming a higher risk among those with an age at PHV below the median, the population attributable factor indicates that 15% fewer of the diagnosed individuals would have developed type 2 diabetes had they not reached puberty early.”



They concluded: “Early pubertal timing is associated with increased risk of type 2 diabetes in Swedish men, independent of prepubertal BMI.”

*Ohlsson C, Bygdell M, Nethander M, Kindblom JM. Early puberty and risk for type 2 diabetes in men. Diabetologia, published online 24 March 2020. DOI:10.1007/s00125-020-05121-8