New molecular imaging could transform prostate cancer care

New scan was 27% more accurate than conventional imaging

Adrian O'Dowd Monday, 23 March 2020

A new molecular imaging technique could transform management of patients with aggressive prostate cancer by identifying men most of risk of the disease recurring, suggests a study* published at the weekend in The Lancet.



Results from a randomised controlled trial involving 300 prostate cancer patients found that the molecular imaging technique was 27% more accurate than conventional medical imaging and the researchers now recommend the scans be introduced into routine clinical practice.



Prostate cancer is commonly treated by surgery to remove the prostate or intensive radiotherapy to target the tumour.



If there is a high risk the cancer may have spread to other parts of the body, patients may be offered medical imaging – typically computed tomography (CT) and bone scans – to help doctors determine if additional treatments are needed.



Conventional imaging using CT and bone scan has insufficient sensitivity when staging men with high-risk localised prostate cancer so researchers from Australia set out to investigate whether novel imaging, using prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) positron emission tomography (PET) and CT, might improve accuracy and affect management.



The study involved 300 men recruited to 10 sites across Australia.



All of the men had been diagnosed with prostate cancer, confirmed by tests on prostate tissue samples, and were deemed to be at high risk of having aggressive disease. The men were randomly assigned to receive either conventional CT and bone scans (152 patients) or PSMA-PET/CT (148 patients).



Men then swapped over and were given the scans using the alternative imaging arm unless more than three sites of cancer spread were detected on the initial scans (18 patients).



Five men dropped out of the study or follow-up information was not available for them and the remainder were given a second round of medical imaging at their six-month follow-up appointment. The results of these scans were used to confirm tumour spread, in addition to biopsies and change in blood tests.



The researchers found that the PSMA PET/CT approach was 92% accurate compared with only 65% accuracy with standard imaging, meaning the former was 27% more accurate than standard imaging at pinpointing the spread of prostate cancer throughout the body. This was because the new technique was better at detecting small sites of tumour spread.



This meant the new approach could help doctors better tailor treatments for their patients, by determining the extent of disease spread at the time of diagnosis.



PSMA-PET/CT scans had greater impact on the way patients’ disease was managed, with 28% having their treatment plans changed after the scans (41 out of 147 men) compared with 15% following conventional imaging (23 out of 152 men).



Study lead Professor Michael Hofman of the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, Australia, said: “Taken together, our findings indicate that PSMA-PET/CT scans offer greater accuracy than conventional imaging and can better inform treatment decisions.



“We recommend that clinical guidelines should be updated to include PSMA PET/CT as part of the diagnostic pathway for men with high risk prostate cancer.”



Professor Declan Murphy, senior author, said, “Around one in three prostate cancer patients will experience a disease relapse after surgery or radiotherapy. This is partly because current medical imaging techniques often fail to detect when the cancer has spread, which means some men are not given the additional treatments they need. Our findings suggest PSMA-PET/CT could help identify these men sooner, so they get the most appropriate care.”

*Hofman M S, Lawrentschuk N, Francis R J, et al. Prostate-specific membrane antigen PET-CT in patients with high-risk prostate cancer before curative-intent surgery or radiotherapy (proPSMA): a prospective, randomised, multi-centre study. The Lancet (22 March) DOI:10.1016/S0140-6736(20)30314-7