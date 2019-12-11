Visiting theatres and museums linked to longer life

Everyone should have the chance to take part

Ingrid Torjesen Thursday, 19 December 2019

Regular visits to museums, art galleries, the theatre or concerts are linked to a longer life, a study* of older adults published in the Christmas issue of The BMJ has found, and the benefits are proportionate to the frequency people engage with the arts, with the risk of death decreasing with the amount of visits.

Previous studies have found that engaging with the arts can improve a person’s physical and mental wellbeing, including depression, dementia, chronic pain, and frailty, but whether engaging with the arts can improve survival was unclear.

Researchers at University College London looked at data on more than 6,000 adults in England aged 50 years and over who were taking part in the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing (ELSA) to explore if there was any association between different frequencies of arts engagement and mortality.

Frequency of arts activities, including going to the theatre, concerts, opera, museums, art galleries, and exhibitions, was measured at the start of the study in 2004-5, and participants were followed up for an average of 12 years, during which time deaths were recorded using NHS mortality data.

After taking account of a range of economic, health and social factors, the researchers found that people who engaged in arts activities once or twice a year had a 14% lower risk of dying at any time during the follow-up period than those who never engaged (3.5 deaths per 1000 person years vs six deaths per 1000 person years).

People who engaged in arts activities more frequently (every few months or more) had a 31% lower risk of dying (2.4 deaths per 1000 person years).

This protective association was largely explained by differences in cognition (thinking and understanding), mental health, and physical activity levels among those who did and did not engage in the arts. But results were maintained independent of these and other factors such as mobility problems, deprivation, wealth, and retirement.

“Overall, our results highlight the importance of continuing to explore new social factors as core determinants of health,” the researchers conclude.

Everyone should have the chance to participate in cultural activities, say researchers in a linked editorial**. They point out that the people who have the most to gain from participating in the arts, such as the poorest and those with depression or loneliness, are least likely to do so, and say work must now be done “to ensure that the health benefits of the arts are accessible to those who would benefit most.”

The study should also add weight to growing concerns about the decline in arts subjects and music in schools and universities, they added.

*Fancourt D, Steptoe A. The art of life and death: 14 year follow-up analyses of associations between arts engagement and mortality in the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing. BMJ 2019; 367:l6377

**Gill N, Ellis V, Clift S. Cultural activities linked to lower mortality. BMJ 2019; 367 :l6774