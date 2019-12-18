Scotland issues UK’s first integrated health and social care workforce plan

Includes the creation of a new national thrombectomy service plus increases in student nurse places and MSK practitioners in primary care

Caroline White Wednesday, 18 December 2019

Stroke patients in Scotland are set to benefit from the creation of a new national thrombectomy service, under plans for the development of the UK’s first integrated health and social care workforce,* published earlier this week by the Scottish government and the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (COSLA).



The long-awaited plan includes an increase of 375 Whole-Time Equivalent district nurses over the next five years and an 8.6% increase in the number of mental health officers (MHOs) employed by local authorities.



An additional 60 training places for clinical psychologists will also be created along with a 5% boost to student nursing intake, creating 4206 places for 2020-21.



The plan also includes a new national training programme, already underway at NHS Tayside, to upskill interventional radiologists in mechanical thrombectomy, with the aim of improving the treatment of stroke patients across Scotland by the end of next year.



Health secretary Jeane Freeman said: “This is the UK’s first integrated health and social care workforce plan and it will be invaluable in helping us to anticipate and respond to the changing and growing demand faced by our health and social care services.



“We have record numbers working across our health and social care services – with NHS staffing levels up 11.3% since 2006 and the social care workforce at its highest level since reports began. As this plan outlines, the threat of a ‘no deal’ Brexit remains, and as a responsible government we will continue to do all we can to protect our health and social care services.”



COSLA health and social care spokesperson councillor Stuart Currie commented: “Workforce planning is essential to ensure that Scotland’s people receive the right care, by the right people, at the right time and in the right place.



“We look forward to continued cross-sectoral work, to realise this plan’s ambition and to further develop capacity and capability for workforce planning in social care and beyond, for the benefit of our citizens’ health and wellbeing.”



The key commitments of the plan include:

225 more advanced musculo-skeletal (MSK) practitioners in primary care, by increasing MSc training places for the physiotherapy workforce

Training an additional 375 nurses within the district nursing service based on the current skills mix, over the next five years

Increasing the cardiac physiologist workforce, to boost diagnostic testing, by supporting an additional 30 training places on the BSc course in clinical physiology

over the next three to five years, promoting recruitment into Scientist Training Programmes and Practitioner BSc Programmes

creating up to 120 more pharmacists to work in primary care, by increasing pharmacy pre-registration training places by 40 each year over the next three years

increasing the clinical psychologist training programme intake by 10 students a year for the next three years and maintaining the current annual intake (30) for both Masters training programmes

supporting additional MHO capacity in local authorities to help address the current shortfall in capacity of 55 WTE by 2022-23

assessing the impact of reforms to adults with incapacity requirements on mental health services workload and demand for MHOs

increasing reporting radiography training places by 30 over the next three years

developing a bespoke training programme to upskill interventional radiologists

providing skills development for workforce planners across health and social care

obtaining a national picture of workforce planning capacity and capability in local authorities/ health and social care partnerships for planning social care services

over the next 12 months, the Scottish government and COSLA will develop a workforce planning educational qualification for health and social care workers

providing additional support in 2019-21 to the third and independent social care sectors to enable them to have a role in workforce planning

Commenting on the proposals, director of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) Scotland, Theresa Fyffe, welcomed the recognition of the role of district nursing and the commitment to increase the headcount.



But she said the plan was light on detail as to how the projected workforce growth would be achieved or the level of funding required for it.



“Nursing has a central role in an integrated health and social care workforce. With the pressures of increased demand and clinical complexity and the current level of nursing vacancies across the NHS and care homes, achieving integration is challenging. [The] plan is moving Scotland closer to this.”



She added: “The plan recognises the essential role of Scotland’s District Nursing teams and we welcome the commitment to sustain the number of nurses in our communities. It is also reassuring to see a further increase in the number of places for student nurses in 2020/21.”



But she insisted: “Our members have been clear on the impact current staff shortages are having on their wellbeing and on patient care. Scottish government must provide health boards and integration authorities with sufficient funds to deliver on these commitments and ensure Scotland has the nursing workforce it needs.”

*An Integrated Health and Social Care Workforce Plan for Scotland. Scottish Government and Convention Of Scottish Local Authorities, December 2019.