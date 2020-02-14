GPs offered new tool to boost learning

MyRCGP app offers access to learning and events

Adrian O'Dowd Tuesday, 18 February 2020

GPs who are members of the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) are now able to use the new MyRCGP app to enhance their working lives.



The college said its new app would allow members to access the latest e-learning, courses and events in their local region (filtered by chosen topical interests), as well as clinical toolkits, and a range of guidance, including NICE guidelines, to support GPs and primary care teams on the frontline of patient care.



GPs could also see their college membership benefits and be notified of college media statements and events specific to their local faculty, along with opportunities to participate via in-app surveys.



The app would be developed further over the next few months, said the college, with features including Member Communities and blogs, podcasts and short videos to support members with their CPD and clinical work.



Professor Mike Holmes, RCGP vice chair for membership, said: “GPs are busy people and our members need immediate access to important college news. We've worked with our members throughout the process to ensure they get the information they want and need.



“This is just the beginning, and there will be many more exciting features added over the coming months to help our GPs make the most of their college membership, as well as supporting them in their work to care for patients.”