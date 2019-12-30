WHO launches global push to plug worldwide shortage of nursing staff

World Health Assembly has designated 2020 Year of the Nurse and Midwife

Caroline White Monday, 30 December 2019

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has launched a year-long global push to plug the worldwide shortage of nurses and midwives, starting on January 1.



The World Health Assembly has designated 2020 the Year of the Nurse and the Midwife as part of a major global effort to highlight an acute shortage of these crucial health workers.



WHO selected 2020 to celebrate the work of nurses and midwives because it is the bicentenary of the birth of the founder of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale.



WHO’s key partners working to mark this year include the International Confederation of Midwives, International Council of Nurses, Nursing Now and the United Nations Population Fund.



The initiative celebrates the work of nurses and midwives, highlight the challenging conditions they often face, and advocates for boosting investment in the nursing and midwifery workforce.



The world needs nine million more nurses and midwives if it is to achieve universal health coverage by 2030, says the WHO. And these health workers are often the first, and only, point of care in their communities.



“Nurses and midwives are the backbone of every health system: in 2020 we’re calling on all countries to invest in nurses and midwives as part of their commitment to health for all,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general.



Elizabeth Iro, WHO chief nursing officer, added: “I’m thankful that nurses and midwives are helping make progress towards health for all throughout the world.”



The WHO has expressed its delight that The Duchess of Cambridge has recognised the value and importance of this work, in an open letter of appreciation sent to all midwives, ahead of the start of the campaign.



In it, she wrote: “The founder of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale whose 200th anniversary celebrate next year, once said: 'I attribute my success to this: I never have or took an excuse' and it is that mantra that I have seen time and time again in all of my encounters with you.



“You don’t ask for praise or for recognition but instead unwaveringly continue your amazing work bringing new life into our world. You continue to demonstrate that despite your technical mastery and the advancement of modern medicine, it is the human to human relationships and simple acts of kindness that sometimes mean the most.”