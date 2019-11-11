Out-of-area mental health placement numbers rising

Half of mental health patients treated 50km-200km away from home

Adrian O'Dowd Monday, 23 December 2019

New analysis has shown the numbers of patients with mental health issues being treated far away from home are rising.



Details were released today of an analysis by Incisive Health, the healthcare policy consultancy, of out-of-area placements for these patients away from their usual local network of services.



The organisation analysed NHS Digital Out of Area Placements data across three periods – December 2016, December 2017 and December 2018 – and then used these figures to project what could be happening this December, if current trends continued.



Results showed that 575 people with mental health issues in England were receiving out-of-area treatment in December of last year that was between 50km and 200km from their home, compared with 490 people in December 2017 and 416 in December 2016.



This trend predicted that the numbers for this month, once gathered and confirmed, would be 652.



In addition, 40 patients were receiving out-of-area treatment more than 300km from their home in December of last year.



The figures also showed that the cost of out-of-area placements has also increased by 42% over the same period, from £6.8m in December 2016 to £9.6m in December 2018.



On average, one day in an out-of-area placement in an inpatient unit cost £550 in December 2018, so a month’s stay cost an average of £17,000.



Thomas Stephens, account manager at Incisive Health, said: “For three Christmases in a row, bed shortages and staffing pressures have seen a steady rise in out-of-area placements.



“If current trends continue, this Christmas will be the worst on record, with unprecedented numbers placed in inpatient units hundreds of kilometres away from their loved ones. These figures are a stark reminder of the strain that the NHS’s mental health services are under – and the impact this is having on patients and their families.



“During the General Election, all the main political parties made bold pledges on mental health, backed up by investment plans for hospital NHS infrastructure and beds. Addressing out-of-area placements and avoiding repetition of previous winters will be a key test for the new government.”



Meanwhile, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) issued draft guidance at the weekend on the rehabilitation of adults with complex psychosis and related mental health conditions, saying they should have access to rehabilitation services in their local area and that the use of out-of-area placements should be curtailed.



The draft guideline, which is open for consultation until 5 February 2020, says those commissioning services should aim to place people locally and limit the use of out-of-area placements wherever possible, except for people with particularly complex needs.



Commissioners should also only provide an out-of-area placement after a local placement funding panel has confirmed that the person’s care cannot be provided locally.



Paul Chrisp, director of NICE’s centre for guidelines, said: “Our independent guideline committee believes that reducing out-of-area placements for rehabilitation of people with complex psychosis and related mental health conditions will result in more people receiving rehabilitation closer to home, which would improve their quality of life as well as reduce costs to the NHS.”