NHS medical director warns against diet fads

Professor Powis says the NHS offers better alternatives to ‘tea-toxes’ and diet pills

Mark Gould Tuesday, 31 December 2019

The NHS medical director, Professor Stephen Powis, has warned against New Year’s resolutions weight loss plans that include “quick fix diets and high street remedies that are too good to be true”.



After festive excesses, many people try to turn over a new leaf with pledges to lose weight, exercise more and drink less in a bid to beat the bulge, and Professor Powis says the NHS offers top tips to people to help them achieve their new year health goals.



Professor Powis said it’s right to try to get in shape, but warned people to avoid turning to fads including diet pills, “tea-toxes” and appetite suppressant products, which are at best ineffective and sometimes can be harmful.



“It’s always a good time to try to get in shape, but the reality is there’s a slim chance of success with diet pills and detox teas – and people could end up doing more harm than good,” he said.



“Making new year goals and shifting a few excess pounds after Christmas can be a good idea but is much easier to maintain when done gradually and safely.



“Alongside cutting-edge treatments and improved access to care, the NHS Long Term Plan is helping people to stay in control of their own health, including the revolutionary Diabetes Prevention Programme which helps people to lose weight safely, while NHS.uk has helpful tips, including a 12-week weight loss plan, alongside recommended apps to help boost fitness.”



Professor Powis’ intervention follows calls earlier this year for social media firms to crack down on influential celebrities posting misleading “get fit quick” adverts, prompting Instagram and Facebook to restrict endorsements of risky products.



Products claiming to help people lose weight quickly while reducing appetite and fatigue can in fact have damaging side effects including diarrhoea, heart problems and even lead to unplanned pregnancies by interfering with oral contraception.



With one in four young people saying their appearance is their top concern, Professor Powis has warned that easy availability of quick-fix products online and on the high street – including buy-one-get-one-free offers – could play on people’s body image anxiety.