Regular hot baths linked to lower risk of death from cardiovascular disease

Daily hot baths seem to be more effective than less frequent ones or none at all

Ingrid Torjesen Wednesday, 25 March 2020

Regular bathing in hot baths is linked to a lower risk of death from heart disease and stroke, indicates a long-term study*, published online in the journal Heart.



And the more frequent the better, the study found, with a daily hot bath seemingly more protective than a once or twice weekly one.



Having a bath is associated with good sleep quality and better self-rated health, but has not been clear what the long-term impact of this behaviour might be on cardiovascular disease risk, so researchers looked at data from The Japan Public Health Center based Study Cohort 1, a population-based tracking study of more than 61,000 middle aged adults (45 to 59 years).



At the start of the study in 1990, some 43,000 participants completed a detailed questionnaire on their bathing habits and potentially influential factors: lifestyle, to include exercise, diet, alcohol intake, weight (BMI); average sleep duration; and medical history and current medicines use. Each participant was monitored until death or completion of the study at the end of December 2009, whichever came first, with the final analysis based on 30,076 people.



During the monitoring period, 2097 cases of cardiovascular disease occurred: 275 heart attacks; 53 sudden cardiac deaths; and 1769 strokes. After taking account of potentially influential factors, analysis of the data showed that compared with a once or twice weekly bath or no bath at all, a daily hot bath was associated with a 28% lower overall risk of cardiovascular disease, and a 26% lower overall risk of stroke.



The frequency of tub bathing wasn’t associated with a heightened risk of sudden cardiac death, or with a particular type of stroke, called subarachnoid haemorrhage (bleed into the space surrounding the brain).



Further analysis of preferred water temperature indicated 26% lower and 35% lower risks of overall cardiovascular disease for warm and hot water, respectively. But no significant associations emerged for overall stroke risk and water temperature.



After excluding those participants who developed cardiovascular disease within five or 10 years of the start of the study, the associations found weren’t quite as strong, but nevertheless still remained statistically significant.



“We found that frequent tub bathing was significantly associated with a lower risk of hypertension, suggesting that a beneficial effect of tub bathing on risk of [cardiovascular disease] may in part be due to a reduced risk of developing hypertension,” write the researchers.



They acknowledged that bathing frequency wasn’t tracked during the monitoring period and the typical style of Japanese bathing, which includes immersion to shoulder height, may have impacted the results.



But the researchers highlighted that previously published research pointed to a link between heat exposure and cardiovascular disease prevention because the effects of heat on the body are not dissimilar to those of exercise.



However, the researchers acknowledged that taking a hot bath is not without its risk, particularly if the temperature is too high, a point that is taken up by Dr Andrew Felix Burden in a linked editorial**.



“There can be no doubt about the potential dangers of bathing in hot water, and the occurrence of death from this increases with age, as well as with the temperature of the water,” he writes.



Although cardiovascular disease itself is unlikely to be the cause of these deaths, overheating, leading to confusion and drowning, most likely is, he suggests.



“Investigations into the potential cardiovascular benefit of heat-free immersion in warm to hot water are needed,” he says. “In the meanwhile, caution is needed because of the higher mortality associated with such bathing in an unselected population.”

*Ukai T, Iso H, Yamagishi K, et al. Habitual tub bathing and risks of incident coronary heart disease and stroke. Heart. Published Online First: 24 March 2020. doi: 10.1136/heartjnl-2019-315752

**Burden AF. Tub bathing and heart disease. Heart. Published Online First: 24 March 2020. doi: 10.1136/heartjnl-2019-316187