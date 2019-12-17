Drug watchdog reopens Roaccutane investigations

Expert committee to reconvene following 10 suicides linked to the anti-acne drug this year

Mark Gould Friday, 27 December 2019

The UK drug safety watchdog is reconvening an expert group to investigate new concerns linking the anti-acne drug isotretinoin – marketed as Roaccutane, with suicide and an increased risk of psychiatric disorders.



The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) is reconvening its Isotretinoin Expert Working Group to consider 12 deaths recorded in 2019, including 10 by suicide, by people who had been prescribed Roaccutane.



The figure is up from five fatalities the year before and is the highest since records began in 1983. However, the MHRA noted that the reaction may not have occurred that year but only been reported then.



Data from the MHRA’s yellow card reporting scheme recorded 12 fatalities in 2019, 85 serious incidents and 19 non-serious ones. Since records began there have been 88 deaths in patients where isotretinoin was prescribed.



An MHRA spokesperson told Onmedica: “The Isotretinoin Expert Working Group is being reconvened and will consider all of the available data regarding the risk of suicide, considering whether further regulatory action is needed in the UK.”



Roaccutane is used by about 30,000 people in the UK each year. Data from NHS Digital shows prescriptions for isotretinoin rose from 34,283 to 69,040 between 2008 and 2018.



Also manufactured under the name Accutane, the drug is often credited with yielding miraculous results at clearing people’s skin.



While studies have not found a clear or direct link with increased risk of psychiatric disorders and suicide, side-effects have been noted.



In 1998, warnings about depression and other psychiatric side-effects were added to the drug’s patient information leaflet. In section four it states that “some people have had thoughts about hurting themselves or ending their own lives (suicidal thoughts), have tried to end their own lives (attempted suicide), or have ended their lives (suicide). These people may not appear to be depressed.”



Two years ago, a new warning was added to say some people would be affected by problems getting or maintaining an erection and by lower libido.



The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) plans to publish guidance on all acne treatments by 2021 and said it always considers the safety of drugs in its guidelines.



In its guidance about the options available for acne treatment, the NHS says the drug is only recommended for severe cases that have not responded to other treatments.



The NHS acknowledges there have been reports of people experiencing mood changes while taking the drug. Its advice says, while there is no evidence these changes were caused by Roaccutane, patients should speak to their doctor immediately if they feel depressed, anxious or have suicidal thoughts.



A survivors’ group linked to the drug and its side-effects on Facebook has more than 8,000 members.



In a statement to The Guardian manufacturer Roche said millions of patients take isotretinoin, but “like most medications, it can have side-effects”.



“That is why we recommend it is prescribed carefully, with particular consideration regarding any previous history of depression, that patients understand what to expect when they take it and that they are monitored closely to ensure they get the care they need.”