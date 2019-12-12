Too few neonatal nurses to provide safe, high quality care, warns report

Less than two out of three shifts staffed to levels recommended in national guidelines, audit shows

Caroline White Wednesday, 18 December 2019

Neonatal staffing across Britain is well below the levels recommended for the provision of safe, high quality care, a new report* from the National Neonatal Audit Programme (NNAP) has found.

One in seven (100,000) babies are born needing neonatal care in the UK every year. But the annual NNAP, which measured staffing levels at neonatal units across the country for the first time, found that just 64% of shifts are staffed according to national guidelines.

These state that the minimum nurse to baby ratio should be 1:1 for babies receiving intensive care, 1:2 for high dependency care; and 1:4 for special care.

Less than half (44%) of all nursing shifts have sufficient specialist staff to care for the babies present, the audit showed.

Data from the Neonatal Nurses Association show that the overall nursing shortfall stands at more than 2200, which is higher than in 2015, when premature and sick baby charity Bliss last reviewed nurse staffing levels.

The NNAP report shows that only 21 out of 53 neonatal intensive care units had half or more of their shifts with sufficiently qualified specialist staff. This is particularly concerning as research shows that these extremely vulnerable babies have the best outcomes when they receive one-to-one nursing care, says Bliss.

Staffing levels also vary among different neonatal networks: those in Staffordshire, Shropshire and the Black Country (43%) and South London (44%) networks have the lowest number of shifts with enough nurses and the Isle of Man (81%) has the highest.

Justin Irwin, chief executive of Bliss, said: “This report has found that not a single neonatal network in Britain has enough nurses in post to meet the minimum standards for providing safe, high quality care – and that less than half have enough nurses with an appropriate specialist qualification.

“These findings add to the multitude of evidence Bliss has found in recent years, which show that neonatal nursing is reaching crisis point.”

He continued: "We are particularly concerned that there aren’t enough specialist nurses to care for the smallest or sickest babies who require one-to-one nursing to have the best outcomes.

“The new government has said it will provide extra funding for 50,000 more nurses. This strategy must include a focus on retaining and training existing nurses, as well as creating new nursing posts to ensure services are sustainable into the future.”

New data** from the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) show that the number of nurses on the UK register has grown slightly. But this comes against a backdrop of rising vacancies in England, the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has warned.

The number of nurses on the register in Northern Ireland has fallen, and there has also been a net loss from the register of more than 1000 nurses from EU countries in the past six months.

The government also risks deterring future overseas nurses from working in the UK by increasing the Immigration Health Surcharge from £400 to £625, which all migrants and their dependents must pay each year to use the NHS, says the RCN.

Dame Donna Kinnair, RCN chief executive and general secretary, said: “Unless investment is forthcoming, the overall increase will be short-term and once again leave patients missing out on the care they need.”

The NMC figures show that a huge effort is needed to attract more students onto nursing degrees, says the RCN. The number of nurses nearing retirement age is now outstripping those under 30, and there has been a 25% drop in applications to study nursing since 2016, when financial support for such students ended in England.

*National Neonatal Audit Programme Annual Report 2019 - on 2018 data. A report prepared by the National Neonatal Audit Programme, 2019.

**Mid-year update: 1 April – 30 September 2019. Data prepared by the Nursing and Midwifery Counci, 2019.