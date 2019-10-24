Cases of new China virus spike over the weekend

Coronavirus spreads outside of Wuhan city

Jo Carlowe Monday, 20 January 2020

China has reported a sharp rise in the number of people infected with a new strain of coronavirus.



Wuhan, which first experienced the outbreak in December, reported 136 new cases of the respiratory illness, with Beijing reporting two cases, and Shenzhen one. The total known infections now exceed 200, and three people have died.



The World Health Organisation (WHO) is also working with officials in Thailand, following reports of confirmation of the novel coronavirus. South Korean authorities have also confirmed the country’s first case of the virus, while a patient diagnosed with the virus in Japan last week has been released from hospital.



WHO has issued guidance on how to detect and treat people with the new virus.



As the numbers infected tripled over the weekend, leading UK experts have suggested the number of people already infected is greater than official figures imply.



A report* by the MRC Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis at Imperial College London estimates that more than 1,700 people in Wuhan City could have been infected with the disease by mid-January.



Speaking to the BBC, Professor Neil Ferguson of the MRC Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis at Imperial College London, said: “I am substantially more concerned than I was a week ago…For Wuhan to have exported three cases to other countries would imply there would have to be many more cases than have been reported.”



Public Health England (PHE) continues to monitor the situation with international partners, including WHO. The PHE has also issued advice to travellers ahead of Chinese New Year this month, advising travellers to take simple precautions such as practicing good hand and personal hygiene and minimising contact with birds and animals in markets in Wuhan.



Health officials have identified the infection as a strain of coronavirus, which they say has led to an outbreak of viral pneumonia. The outbreak is thought to have originated from a market, but scientists have yet to determine how it is spreading. Analysis of the genetic code of the new virus suggests it is closely related to Sars.

*Imai N, Dorigatti I, Cori A, et al. Estimating the potential total number of novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) cases in Wuhan City, China. MRC Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis, J-IDEA, Imperial College London, UK. Published 17 January 2020.