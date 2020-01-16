Scotland pressing to legislate non-surgical services

Practitioners will require licences under new plan

Jo Carlowe Monday, 20 January 2020

People who are not healthcare professionals will need a licence to carry out cosmetic procedures, under new proposals being put by the Scottish government.



If successful, the proposals will mean practitioners who carry out procedures such as dermal fillers or lip enhancements will be subject to new statutory regulation.



The aim is to provide assurance for people who choose to have procedures which pierce or penetrate the skin carried out by non-healthcare professionals in premises such as aesthetic clinics, beauty salons, hairdressers and other similar locations.



Commenting, public health minister Joe FitzPatrick said: “We are committed to patient safety and want to ensure that all those who carry out non-surgical procedures, such as dermal fillers or lip enhancements, are competent and that the treatments take place in safe and hygienic premises.



“We plan to introduce regulations later this year and invite members of the public and interested parties to give their views as part of the consultation on our proposals.



“In the meantime, we urge anyone considering any kind of cosmetic surgery to visit the Health Improvement Scotland website for regulated and approved providers.”



In April 2016, legislation was introduced which meant independent clinics run by a doctor, dentist, nurse, midwife or dental technician had to register with Healthcare Improvement Scotland (HIS) before they could legally provide cosmetic procedures.



However, non-surgical cosmetic procedures that pierce the skin, such as dermal fillers, are not currently regulated and anyone is currently able to carry out such procedures. In addition, a number of pharmacists have entered the cosmetic procedure field and are providing injectable procedures within premises that are not currently regulated or registered with HIS.



The Scottish government is seeking views from the public and interested parties on the proposals in a consultation that will run until April 30 2020.